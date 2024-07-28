Basketball clinic puts power behind the phrase ‘Play Like A Girl’

INDIANAPOLIS — A basketball clinic made a stop in Indy working to change the game for young ladies and put power behind the phrase “play like a girl.”

“I think it’s a compliment,” said nine-year-old Nyla Malone Jones.

“When we say, 'You play like a girl,' that means you play like Caitlin Clark, you play like Angel Reese, you play like Aja Wilson” added WNBA legend Rushia Brown. “All these women are amazing on the court.”

Brown led the charge at the “Play Like a Girl” Clinic put on by the National Police Athletic League (PAL), Indy PAL and IMPD.

The free clinic held Saturday at the JTV Hill Center aimed to empower girls ages 7 to 18 by building their confidence through sports and mentorship.

“It’s just really important for the young ladies and the parents to understand how important it is for them to be active and to do something that’s going to help physically, emotionally, and mentally,” said Brown.

The clinic showed girls new basketball skills on the court and positive role models off it.

“I think it’s just an opportunity for me to get better as a player,” said eighth grader Kylah Loyal.

“Seeing someone you can look up to and saying, 'Hey I want to do this' it’s important,” added IMPD Police Officer Oumu Bah.

This kind of inspiration is something Kylah’s mom hopes motivates her daughter and the other little girls to not only dream big in basketball but beyond.

“I think it’s cool for her to see women in powerful positions. Women that do lots of different things that maybe have ball all in common,” added Andie Loyal.

More than two dozen girls showed up at the clinic where they chance to participate in a discussion on confidence, meet new friends, and engage with female IMPD officers.