BBB warns of post-Amazon Prime Day phishing emails

INDIANAPOLIS — While shoppers across the country enjoyed deals for Amazon Prime Day, the Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana says scammers aren't done using it as an excuse to steal your money.

The BBB says scammers are using the promise of big discounts to target your bank account.

How the scam works

You receive an unsolicited email or text message appearing to be from a major retailer. (BBB has seen scammers use the names of Amazon, Kohls and Costco… but any company can be spoofed.) The subject line reads something like, “You Have a New Reward to Claim!”

You open the message, and it looks real. There’s the company logo, colors and a link to claim the reward points or gift from your recent holiday shopping. As curious as you may be, don’t fall for it. Scammers hide malware in these email links or attachments. When you click, they can gain access to your computer and steal your sensitive personal information.

BBB has also seen these phishing scams pop up during the winter holidays and other major shopping events.

BBB tips on how to avoid falling for email phishing scams

Never click on links or download attachments from unknown emails. Out-of-the-blue emails are often an attempt to download malware to your computer and steal your personal information.

Be wary if the email doesn't mention you or include any personal information. Hover on links to see their destination.

Before clicking, place your mouse over links to discover their true destination. Go to the source. Whenever possible, use the customer service information provided when you made your purchase, rather than searching online.



Scam reports can be filed on the BBB's website.

