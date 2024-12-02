Beating the winter blues at Crown Hill Arboretum

December is the start of meteorological winter, and many people are already experiencing seasonal depression.

"Clients are already showing up and talking about the ways that the cold temperatures are keeping them indoors," therapist Charla Yearwood said. "They're seeing a change in their overall moods because of that."

WRTV

What is seasonal depression? Yearwood says it can impact all age groups. Symptoms could include:



Losing connection with friends

Sleeping more than normal

Not feeling like yourself

Losing hope

Not feeling joy

"I would encourage people to get outside as much as they can," she said. "Even though it's cold, you can still bundle up and you can still go outside."

One site in Indianapolis has open gates for visitors this winter. Crown Hill Cemetery received its accreditation as a Level II Arboretum in October 2022.

While a cemetery may not be the first place you think of for a walk, run, or bike ride, the site's original purpose was to be a place to enjoy nature with family members.

WRTV

"It was a destination," Arboretum director Carrie Tauscher explained. "You had to intentionally come out here and spend some time. People would bring full picnics and spend time overnight."

Cemeteries pre-date public parks. As times have changed, people have visited cemeteries less frequently.

Tauscher is in charge of planting new trees each fall and spring and maintaining the over 11,000 trees that already exist through the grounds.

WRTV

She wants everyone to know that it is not disrespectful to visit the park to exercise; in fact, it is encouraged.

"Crown Hill's intention was to be a space of visiting and recreation," Tauscher explained. "We are open for the general public to visit."

On a typical day, you can see people walking their dogs, running the hill, or riding a bike at the cemetery.

"There's tons of hidden gems," Tauscher said. "You might focus on tree architecture, or just focus on getting your miles in, getting fresh air. And you find something, like 'Oh, there's a puppy on that headstone,' or 'Wow, what a beautiful vase!'"

WRTV

Tauscher believes finding these unique things — whether in the trees or on the headstones — can help bring back joy during winter, a season when attendance is down at the Arboretum.

You can learn more about the Crown Hill Arboretum and see their tree map here.

For those who cannot get away from work during the day, Yearwood suggests working near a window or taking a quick walk around the parking lot to boost your mood.