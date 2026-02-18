Beech Grove businesses turn their storefronts into tributes in honor of Officer Brian Elliott

BEECH GROVE — Following Monday's tragedy, the Beech Grove community is rallying behind the Beech Grove Police Department and the family of fallen officer Brian Elliott.

Beech Grove businesses turn their storefronts into tributes for Officer Elliott

If you walked around Beech Grove on Wednesday, you could see just how tight-knit a community it really is. It's clear not just from the growing tribute for Officer Elliott outside of BGPD, but from all of the tributes popping up at businesses all over town.

“We love this city, and we have a great city," Tom Leathers, President of Beech Grove Eagles, stated.

“Trying to show our support when we can," Chrissy Adams, Owner of Adams Outdoor Bait & Tackle, expressed.

“We want to find a way to bring everybody to heal," Lindsay Davenport, Owner of Boss Bunny Graphics, added.

You can't miss the blue balloons, stickers and messages of love lining the streets of Beech Grove.

“We’ve been here eight years," Adams said. "So we try to support wherever we can."

The outside of Adam's store is now covered in messages of support and a special wreath in Officer Elliott's honor.

“It just kind of hits hard, you know," Adams stated. "[It's] so close to home, knowing they patrol us and keep us safe. Just wanted to show our support for them.”

"[We] just want to support them and put something on our sign to show," Leathers expressed.

A clear message of support now on the marquee at Beech Grove Eagles. That's how Leathers shows the love from this community.

“We love our police here," Leathers shared. "It’s a tight-knit community. I’ve lived here since I was five years old... I know many of the people on the force… we love them.”

“We woke up yesterday and just wanted to do something extra to have everybody come together," Davenport explained.

Boss Bunny Graphics has been printing stickers in support. By Wednesday, they had printed more than 2,200, and they're still going.

“There’s people coming in who are just devastated," Davenport stated. "And for us to be able to give them something that makes them feel like they can heal a little bit and start to mourn, was just huge."

For these businesses, it's their way of saying they will stick together through it all.

“We just keep printing, and we’ll just keep printing as long as we need to," Davenport said with a laugh.

“I hope that they know that we support them. That we’re behind them 100%," Adams explained.

“Anything they need, they know they can get it here," Leathers stated.

If you want to show support as well, those stickers are available for free at Boss Bunny Graphics, located at 6 Albany St in Beech Grove.

You can also make a donation directly to Officer Elliott's family. The Central Indiana Police Foundation has established a fund to support Elliott’s wife and family. A link to the official fund is available here.

