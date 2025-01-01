Casey Zanowic joined WRTV as a multimedia journalist in July of 2025.

Originally from Alexandria, VA, right outside the Washington D.C. area, Casey is excited to continue her reporting career here in Indianapolis.

Before moving to the Circle City, Casey spent two years reporting for ABC45 News in Winston-Salem, NC, where she worked as a reporter and weekend anchor.

While there, Casey covered a variety of topics, including several hurricanes, campaign stops from presidential candidates and the return of NASCAR to the Piedmont Triad. She also led the station's "Triad Traffic Troubles" segment, finding solutions to viewers' traffic issues every week.

Casey is a proud graduate of Pennsylvania State University, graduating Summa Cum Laude with degrees in broadcast journalism and political science. She is also a graduate of the Schreyer Honors College. During her time in state college, Casey was involved in the university’s Emmy-winning newscast, Centre County Report and worked as a reporter for Centre County’s radio station WPSU.

Outside of the office, Casey enjoys traveling, trying new workout classes, exploring Indy’s restaurant scene and spending time with family and friends. She is also an avid sports fan, and you can often find her cheering on her favorite New York sports teams and of course, Penn State football!

Casey has a passion for storytelling and is hoping to continue telling impactful stories that make a difference.

If you see Casey out and about, be sure to say hi! If you have a story idea, feel free to email her anytime at casey.zanowic@wrtv.com.

