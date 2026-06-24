Beech Grove schools begin public push for 2026 referendum

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WRTV) — Beech Grove City Schools launched a series of public meetings Tuesday night on the proposed 2026 operational referendum.

The referendum would replace the 2020 referendum. District documents indicate it would increase rates for Beech Grove taxpayers on average to $1.25 per month.

District leaders describe the meetings as a community campaign leading up to the election on November 3 to educate the public on why the referendum is needed.

Superintendent Laura Hammack says Beech Grove experiences financial stressors in its operating fund, including the impacts of property tax caps.

"Our operating fund effectively receives very little resources, and the operations fund is the fund that funds everything outside of the classroom — meaning everything related to transportation, all utilities, maintenance, custodial services and school safety supports," Hammack said.

Hammack said the Senate Enrolled Act One will also affect revenue because of a decline in assessed valuation over the next several years. The referendum would offset those losses.

If the referendum fails, the district expects ti make about $4 million in annual cuts.

The next community meeting is July 28.

This story was written from a script that aired on WRTV.