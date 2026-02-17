Beech Grove to hold candlelit vigil to honor fallen Officer Brian Elliott

BEECH GROVE — The City of Beech Grove is inviting the community to gather for a candlelit vigil to honor the life and service of Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday.

Provided

The vigil is happening on Wednesday, February 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Beech Grove Police Station.

“This is a dark time for the Beech Grove community as we collectively grieve the loss of Officer Brian Elliott,” said Mayor James Coffman in a press release. “But in this darkness, we are sustained by the outpouring of support for Officer Elliott, his family, friends and loved ones, and the community he loved. We will get through this together.”

A limited number of candles will be provided.

___