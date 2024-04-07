Belmont Beach reopens for season 4 with a new look

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday was opening day for Belmont Beach on Indy's west side.

The historically segregated waterfront park is reclaiming a new look heading into season four.

The opening celebration had a mix of live performances, games, community resources and much more.

Ebony chappel, executive director of Friends of Belmont Beach says season four is all about growing and doing way more for the community, a mission that was set nearly a century ago.

Belmont Beach is open daily dawn to dusk. The official address is 1350 N White River Pkwy W Drive.

Visit their website for more information.