Benefit concert connects first responders with community members, raises money to prevent violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A benefit concert honored Hoosier first responders while raising money for an organization that works to prevent violence in the city.

The Indy Public Safety Foundation held its annual Frontline fundraiser, but for the first time ever, they hosted a benefit concert at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park as part of the event.

WRTV

Festivities included a performance from country music singer Clayton Anderson plus the Dane Clark Band, along with a “tactical tailgate” before the big show.

“First responders serve everybody in our community, and we all want everybody to come here and help support them,” said Dane Nutty, the President and CEO of the Indy Public Safety Foundation. “The idea is pretty simple: to connect people with first responders.“

WRTV

EMT student Micah Richey and his mom got to do just that at the event.

“You see them on the highway, you see them approaching a scene or leaving a scene and you don’t really consider what all goes into the scene itself,” Richey said.

“The community sees us running down the streets, lights and sirens but they never get up and personal with how these things operate," added firefighter Dustin Bobo.

WRTV

Dozens of community members got the chance to see just what first responders do up close and personal.

“These are actually where we get a chance to show off our skills, we actually like it,” said Indianapolis Fire Department Captain Sam Kraeszig.

WRTV

“With this, they get to put on the gear, they get to go up in the ladder, they also get to hear about ways our first responders help outside of emergent situations,” said Cortnee Yarbrough, the Director of Strategic Prevention for the IPSF, who helps run programs promoting peace in the city.

Thursday’s event was the foundation’s largest fundraiser and hopes to help the organization continue this kind of programming in the circle city.

WRTV

“These programs, while much work [is yet] to be done, are making an impact in the city,” said Nutty. “The first two-years of our gun violence and domestic violence programs, we saw a 32% decline of criminal homicides in the city of Indianapolis while most major cities saw a slighter decline."

The foundation said past fundraisers raised up to $250,000.

WRTV

We’re told 1,500 Hoosiers were expected to show up Thursday.

To learn more about the foundation, click here.