Berne Police officer responding to suspicious person call hits unconscious person in roadway

BERNE — An investigation is underway in Berne, Indiana, after one of its officers hit an unconscious individual lying in the roadway while responding to another call on Saturday.

Police say the officer was responding to reports of a suspicious person just after 10:45 p.m.

The initial investigation indicates that an individual described as wearing dark clothing was lying unconscious partially in the road on Hendricks Street near Wind Ridge Trail. The officer, who was actively responding to the suspicious person call, struck the unconscious individual.

Once the officer realized they had hit someone, they immediately requested medical assistance and began administering aid until additional help had arrived, police said.

Berne Police have not released the identity of either individuals involved due to the ongoing investigation.

__