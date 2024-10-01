Better Business Bureau warns of Hurricane Helene relief donation scams

INDIANAPOLIS — There are many organizations working to help in the wake of Hurricane Helene, but before you send money or give out personal information, make sure it’s going where you think.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that there can be scams anytime a major disaster occurs.

“Scammers are really good about paying attention to current events,” Jennifer Adamany, Director of Communication with the BBB, said. “They’re going to monopolize the situation by trying to reach out to people to scam them into giving money and personal information that will not actually go toward causes they intend.”

Adamany says you should be mindful about scammers seeking donations through calls or texts, as well as copycat websites.

“Anytime you are solicited out of the blue for requests, you want to be mindful of those,” Adamany said. “Also, often we’re quick to look at a URL, thinking it’s an actual organization but there may be a quick misspelling or letter that’s off.”

Officials with the BBB say charity scams are harder to identify when they happen so it’s important to do plenty of research upfront before you hand over any information or money.

“When it comes to a business transaction, you’re receiving a good or service in return. When you’re donating money or items, you don’t necessarily see any return because you are paying it forward essentially,” Adamany said.

Adamany suggests using the BBB’s website to verify charities or going directly to their website to donate.

