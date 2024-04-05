Bigger than basketball: Indy youth league promotes peace

INDIANAPOLIS — The issue of youth violence continues to be a focus in Indianapolis.

It’s the biggest reason why a basketball league is giving hundreds of local kids a safe outlet.

Tip off for the annual league came less than a week after seven kids were shot downtown.

The Beck-Hannon Pal Club Spring basketball league is bigger than the game.

“Basketball helps build confidence, helps navigate through conflict resolution. It offers a safe space,” said Anthoney Hampton.

For Hampton, the push for peace is personal.

He started the league nine years after his 10-year-old son at the time lost his friend to gun violence, his son, now 19, has lost more than 40 friends since then.

Hampton also overcame violence himself.

“I’ve been shot, so everything they’re going through, I went through as an adult. And they’re going through it as children, so it’s necessary that people pour into these children," he said.

Hampton partnered with the Indy Pal, the Police Athletic and Activities League that provides programming for local youth.

Spring ball happens at the JTV Hill Park Center for youth ages 13 through 18.

It’s a safe space for kids providing mentorship and mental health resources for kids.

“I’ve been in trouble,” said 15-year-old Jerome Meriwether. “It’s a bad place and that’s being a bad influence. This [basketball league] is a safe space for being a role model and an example to little kids.”

“It’s definitely important keeping them off the streets, keeping them busy and something positive to focus on,” added India Fletcher, a parent whose son is in the league.

The league is also a chance for kids, both boys and girls, especially in communities of color, to build good relationships with police.

“We’re excited to be there for them and we’re excited for the summer,” IMPD Commander Ida Williams said. “The spike of what has happened this weekend — we’re better than that so we’re looking forward to being there for your youth, not just during athletic programs but all the time our doors are open.”

The league is a community effort encouraging youth to make good choices, like shooting basketballs instead of bullets.

“I believe if we can accomplish understanding from law enforcement with children and mental health and giving them activities then the guns are no longer a thought, the violence is no longer a thought,” explained Hampton.

The spring league goes for six weeks.

After that a youth and adult summer league will take place.

Contact Anthoney Hampton to sign up.