Bike lanes open on New York and Michigan Streets, making it easier to get around

INDIANAPOLIS — More bike lanes are coming to Indianapolis, making it easier to get around the city. Last week, New York and Michigan Streets on the East side opened to two-way traffic with new bike lanes.

"This has been a long time coming, and advocacy all along the way, every step of the way," John Franklin Hay, a cycling neighbor, said.

After many years of pushing for the changes and additions, advocates say it's a step in the right direction.

"I was a part of a group that advocated that not only Michigan Street be turned two-way, but also New York Street be turned two-way. So, we're now seven years later, it's come to fruition," Hay said.

The conversion project for New York and Michigan Streets has been done for about a week. The two-way streets now include bike lanes for bikers to safely navigate around town.

"This bike lane has made it possible for folks to travel safely through the near east side neighborhood between downtown and Irvington. That's not always been the case," Hay said.

"We always get honked at or they pull up close to you, so that's why we try not to go in on any major thoroughfares, if possible," said cyclist Adele Stokes.

Adele Stokes lives in the Riverside area. She said the bike lanes will improve her commute.

"Every time we hear a new trial, it's like wonderful, great news for us," Stokes said.

"I think it's important that the routes are getting connected, both sidewalks, side paths, and that the connections are there," Anthony Cherolis, Executive Director of Central Indiana Cycling, said.

Cherolis said New York and Michigan Street bike lanes are just the beginning, with Vision Zero projects in the works; it's only going to get better for residents.

"Especially those where there's one car per household or a high percentage of zero-car households, where people need to get around by foot or bike and get to and from transit stops. A lot of our routes, we have good cross-city routes, but there are entire neighborhoods that have none," Cherolis said.

"We're just grateful that this is happening. In the long run, I think this is going to benefit our community big time," Hay said.

To celebrate the completion of the New York and Michigan two-way conversion project, Central Indiana Cycling is hosting a neighborhood ride. It begins Wednesday night at 6:15 p.m., starting at King Dough on Highland Avenue.