New 'Vision Zero' survey looks to improve Indy's traffic safety

INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Indianapolis has been plagued by traffic fatalities, now the city is working to change that.

The Vision Zero plan, launched by the city in August, is a comprehensive strategy designed to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

City County Councilor and Vision Zero task force member John Barth explained the teamwork behind the initiative.

“It’s really a process that brings together all the elements of the city government, everybody in Marion County having the opportunity to weigh in and working together to achieve this goal," Barth explained.

However, Indy Bike advocate Tony Cherolis wants to see more immediate changes.

“Other cities that I'm familiar with have put in speed humps in big campaigns where they'll put in several traffic calming speed humps or raised crosswalks within a year,” he said. “Those are the kinds of quick changes that I think people are looking for.”

Barth acknowledged the program's early stages but stressed the importance of gathering information before moving forward with infrastructure.

“We're in the very, very early planning stages. We're just getting going and we're really in the detail-oriented part of looking at data and listening to people’s input,” he explained.

Community organization Health By Design is assisting with data collection as part of the initiative.

“On our website, we’re able to listen to neighbors,” said CEO Marc McAleavey. “Neighbors can log on for free, let us know on a map where the exact intersections, the exact streets that give them the most hardship, that are the most unsafe places in their community.”

As the city continues its efforts to improve road safety, Cherolis emphasized the need for awareness on all sides.

“In the long term, it's good that more people walk and bike. In the short term, we all just need to be more aware,” he stated.

Neighbors can share their feedback on Indy's roads by visiting the Indy Vision Zero plan website.