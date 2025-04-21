Bill that could improve Indy's roads moves to the Governor's desk.

INDIANAPOLIS — As potholes and cracked pavement plague the streets of Indianapolis, a new bill at the statehouse could pave the way for significant improvements.

“I always say somebody’s moved and left their basement,” remarked one driver, pointing to the numerous potholes that dot the city's roads.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “You got to bob and weave to get away from all of them. It’s terrible.”

Change could come with House Bill 1461, which will soon be sent to Governor Braun’s desk.

This legislation proposes to allocate $50 million to Indianapolis for road funding if the city matches the state's investment in 2027. Additionally, it aims to restructure the future funding arrangement to better support the city's roadway maintenance needs.

“This is a historic new investment from the state in Indianapolis road infrastructure,” said Indianapolis' Chief Deputy Mayor Dan Parker. "Under the current situation, Indianapolis has 8,400 lane miles. We receive funding for 3,300. So that gap has been a huge contributor to the condition of the streets and the lack of funding to take care of them."

While the bill’s funding won't take effect until 2027, many residents are hopeful it could mean more than just temporary fixes. “All they do is little patch jobs here and there,” lamented one driver. When asked if the patchwork repairs are effective, the driver responded, “No, absolutely not. With as many semis that go on this road, it just pulls it right back out. It’s terrible.”

Parker reassured the public that the new funding would facilitate more comprehensive projects, stating, “We’ll be able to address a lot more streets and do it more cost-effectively.” This could lead to longer-lasting repairs and an improved overall condition of the city’s roads.

You can report and track pothole repairs around Marion County on the city's website.