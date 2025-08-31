Black artists take center stage at BUTTER Fine Art Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual BUTTER Fine Arts Fair returned to the Stutz Building in downtown Indianapolis this weekend, spotlighting the work of Black artists from across the city and around the world.

Now in its fifth year, America’s equitable fine art fair—organized by the creative advocacy group GANGGANG—aims to close racial gaps in the art world by creating a platform for artists of color to showcase and sell their work.

Organizers say this year’s theme, remembrance, encourages artists and attendees to reflect on unity, culture and community.

“We’re not censoring what they have to say,” said Deonna Craig, director of the fair and an artist herself. “There’s a message that needs to be told, and artists have such a delicate platform. Art can go anywhere. It’s a universal language—it helps us have uncomfortable conversations we can’t always express otherwise.”

Craig said the fair is more important than ever, as art institutions nationwide face pressures to censor some of their work.

She told WRTV, just 11% of artists represented in galleries across the country are people of color.

This year, 50 Black artists are featured at BUTTER, including longtime participant Gary Gee, who creates hand-carved sculptural wearable pieces he calls “new artifacts.”

“I want my artwork to transcend cultural relevance,” said Gee. “I started out as a kid when hip-hop wasn’t supposed to last 10 years. It’s encoded in my DNA and in my artwork.”

Gee said the fair has been “institutional and phenomenal” for helping artists build their craft and community.

The impact of the fair is also being seen outside the Stutz Building.

To kick off the fair, artist William Minion, 24, recently spray-painted a mural of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton at a local barbershop, inspired by the team's recent NBA playoff run.

“The story of BUTTER this year is remembrance,” Minion said. “We’re remembering a moment when the city was really united. People could feel separate, or people could feel divided, and so any opportunity we get to feel united.”

He also had a piece featured inside the fair at the Stutz.

Organizers said the fair surpassed last year’s total art sales in just the first two nights, reaching $143,000. That figure includes a $15,000 piece purchased by Haliburton.

In a model uncommon for major art fairs, 100% of art sale proceeds go directly to the artists.

BUTTER Fine Arts Fair continues through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stutz Building on Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.

The event has grown beyond the Circle City and will now be in Chicago and Florida.

They also held a Taste of BUTTER in L.A. where they sold 95% of the artwork featured there.