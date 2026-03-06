Black Church Coalition hosts "We Keep Us Safe" in Martindale Brightwood

INDIANAPOLIS —Building a better tomorrow was the mission behind the Black Church Coalition's "We Keep Us Safe" event, as residents of Martindale-Brightwood seek change in their community.

Dozens filled the seats at St John Missionary Baptist Church for resources and a call to action.

"If you want to know what's happening in our state right now, just follow the money,” said a pastor with the Black Church Coalition.

Leaders addressed key issues impacting the Martindale Brightwood community.

"People are asking serious questions, questions about safety, stability, and who decisions are really being made for,” LaNette Boone with 'We Keep Us Safe” said.

Rising costs, childcare, public safety, and the California-based company Metrobloks building a data center in the heart of the community were all part of the discussion.

"I think the main concern was that the community wasn't added to the space. They weren't brought to the table of the discussion. It could be in that area. So yeah, it's been vacant for 20 years, but to put something that will take the resources out of the community, that won't add any jobs to that community as well, is a misfortune,” Alicia Mitchell with the Black Church Coalition said.

People Amber spoke with on Thursday night said it's all about feeling included in these decisions.

"Our politicians seem to be voting and doing things that benefit the rich and the powerful,” said Reverend Wanda Washington. "I feel like this is like the civil rights movement, where it's time for us to get together and march in the street and do those things that our ancestors did."

Thursday was not all talk; leaders with the Black church coalition, along with city councilors and a state senator, said it's about strategizing and putting forth action.

"So, what happens next? City leadership must bring organizations together, connect funding streams, build a coordinated ecosystem of support, strengthen initiatives like Indy Peace, and ensure people do not fall through the cracks,” Boone said.

Councilors who attended spoke about the Metrobloks data center and how they are working to put guardrails in place.