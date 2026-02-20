Bloomington businesses hit hard by severe weather damage

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington residents are waking up to widespread damage Friday morning after a reported tornado struck the west side of the city Thursday evening.

Emergency management officials confirmed a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" touched down approximately 8 miles west of Bloomington around 8 p.m. Bloomington Police reported "extensive damage" throughout the area.

Monroe County Airport experienced what officials called "significant property damage" that may have included "tornadic activity." The airport lost electrical power for approximately three hours during the storm.

"Several outbuildings were destroyed and multiple hangars sustained heavy to significant damage," Airport Director Carlos Laverty said. "Significant portions of the airport wildlife fence were also damaged."

Despite the extensive damage, no injuries were reported at the airport.

The airport remains open and operational Friday morning. Both primary and secondary runways are open and safe for use, though a small section of taxiway is temporarily closed while crews remove debris.

Beyond the airport, the tornado left a trail of damage across the west side.

Businesses sustained significant damage, including a Kia dealership at West 3rd Street and Liberty and a Fifth Third Bank location off West 3rd and I-69.

The Monroe County Humane Association campus was also hit by the storm. Executive Director Andrew Krebbs said all animals are safe and in trusted care, but the facility is "unlikely usable in the near future."

"While we assess damage, I'm relieved all animals are safe and in trusted care," Krebbs said in a statement. The organization is asking the community to avoid the campus while damage is assessed.

Officials are urging residents affected by the storm to report damage by calling 211, which will help emergency management officials with damage assessments.