Bloomington city council votes to approve amended salary bump for elected officials

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City-County Council has approved an amended ordinance to bump the salaries of elected officials.

After a 3-hour-long special meeting on Tuesday, the council gave a second vote on Wednesday approving a salary bump to the mayor, clerk, and council.

In 2024 the salary for elected officials was:



Mayor: $138,031

Clerk: $87,000

Council: $21,153

The original proposal for Ordinance 2024-26 would’ve raised those salaries to:



Mayor: $151,410

Clerk: $129,780

Council Members: $45,423



Per last night's vote, the salaries will still increase but not nearly as much as previously suggested.

The approved salaries, which begin on Jan. 1 of next year, are below:



Mayor: $142,171.93

Clerk: $90,000

Council Members: $25,000

This comes after some pushback from Bloomington residents who argued that the suggested salary bump was "inappropriate" and an "abuse of power."

The fiscal impact for the 2025 salaries proposed in this amendment is estimated to be $45,972.92.

The mayor still has final approval of the ordinance.