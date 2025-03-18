Bloomington leaders, community tackling opioid crisis locally

BLOOMINGTON — As the opioid crisis continues to plague communities across Indiana, local leaders and former addicts are stepping up to implement grassroots solutions aimed at combatting the epidemic.

Nicholas Voyles, executive director of the Indiana Recovery Alliance, emphasizes the critical role of local organizations in tackling the crisis.

"If you allow us the money and the resources, we’ll prove to you that we know how to take care of these people," Voyles said.

His organization takes a unique approach by focusing on harm reduction strategies, including offering clean syringes and drug-testing services to users. These efforts aim to prevent disease transmission and reduce overdose incidents.

Voyles has lived in Bloomington his entire life, and his organization’s focus on harm reduction is vital in fostering a supportive environment for those struggling with addiction.

“Harm reduction offers this: a conversation without stigma,” he explained. “People who come into syringe service programs are five times more likely to pursue some form of recovery.”

Dr. Blocher Smith, a local physician with IU Health, acknowledges the emotional struggles that lead individuals to substance abuse.

"It's filling a void in their life," he said. "For some people, this is catastrophic emotional distress, physical abuse, emotional abuse, and the opioid is the only thing that makes them feel better.”

Bloomington is now rallying behind organizations like the Indiana Recovery Alliance to create a safer environment and provide support for those living through addiction through a Grant Program.

Per a city release: "The City of Bloomington is accepting applications for the2025 Downtown Outreach (DTO) grants, funded through Opioid Restricted Settlement Funding. These grants support local nonprofit organizations providing services to individuals affected by opioid addiction, including those in treatment and recovery."

Marissa Parr-Scott is a program Specialist with Bloomington's Community and Family Resources.

“We’re just trying to help our local non-profits who are on the front line," she explained. "It will give us safer streets and fewer overdoses.”

In a promising sign, Indiana reported nearly a 20% drop in overdose deaths in 2024, which Voyles attributes to the state empowering those working directly in the field.

"The state and the county said, 'All right, we got you. What do you need?'”

Resources for those struggling with addiction can be found by dialing the Indiana Crisis lifeline at 9-8-8.