Bloomington PD, IU release statements marking 10 years since Lauren Spierer's disappearance

BLOOMINGTON — It’s been almost 10 years since Indiana University student Lauren Spierer went missing after a night out with friends, and the Bloomington Police Department is still investigating the case.

Chief Michael Diekhoff released a video statement Wednesday, on the eve of the anniversary of Spierer’s disappearance on June 3, 2011.

Diekhoff says over the past decade, Bloomington Police have received nearly 3,600 tips, interviewed hundreds of people, and conducted numerous search warrants related to the case.

TIMELINE: The disappearance of Lauren Spierer

Even though Spierer hasn’t been found, Diekhoff says her case is not cold and they continue to work closely with the FBI.

“A cold case is one where no leads or information has come in and the case file sits dormant. That has never been the case regarding Lauren, and there has always been something to follow up on,” Diekhoff said. “BPD continues to vigorously investigate this with our partners.”

Indiana University Bloomington also released a statement.

“We remember Lauren and her family on this difficult day. The Indiana University family continues to hope for answers in this case.” IU Bloomington

A Facebook page dedicated to updates on Spierer’s case is still active, announcing in January that Spierer would be 30 years old this year.