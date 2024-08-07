Bloomington unveils new plan to end homelessness

BLOOMINGTON — First term Mayor Kerry Thomson is working to eliminate homelessness in Bloomington.

“There is really little dignity when we have to sleep outside,” Thomson shared. “There's no pride in a community that thinks it can do no better. We can do better, and we will.”

On Tuesday morning, Thomson was joined by representatives of various organizations that help to support those living in homelessness in Monroe county.

The plan aims to split the duties into immediate and long term priority needs that will strengthen the services and support currently offered to those in Monroe county.

It will also work to increase the number of housing units with rents under $500 a month.

It is the city’s hope that this plan provides a long term solution instead of a quick fix.

“I would much rather invest a larger amount of money in actually solving a problem, then continue to put money at really mitigating the effects of a problem,” Thomson explained.

Thomson hopes this plan can set the groundwork for how cities across the country look to assist those living through homelessness.

The housing action plan can be viewed here:Housing Action Plan link [headinghomeindiana.org]

Next week the city will host a community workshop that will hear community feedback on the plan. It is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

