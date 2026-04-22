BMV extending hours for the primary election

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced on Wednesday that it is extending hours of operation at all branches on Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5 for the primary election.

On Monday, branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Tuesday, branches will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The press release said that the branches will prioritize processing transactions that include new, amended or renewed or replacement identification cards, learners permits, driver's licenses and CDLs, all of which are valid ID cards that can be used for voting.

For those who are not licensed to drive, the BMV also provides free, state-issued identification cards to U.S. citizens that can also be used for the election.

The following documents are required to obtain a new state ID or driver's license:



Proof of Identity document, such as a birth certificate or U.S. passport

Proof of Social Security Number document, such as a Social Security card, pay stub, or W-2

Proof of lawful status, such as a birth certificate or U.S. passport

Two documents that serve as proof of residency, such as a utility bill or bank statement dated within the last 60 days.

A complete list of acceptable documents can be found on the BMV's website.

If your name has been legally changed and now differs documents such as your birth certificate or U.S. passport, proof of name change must be provided to obtain a new a new license or ID.

Hoosiers that hold a license or ID that expired after that last general election, November 5, 2024, may use the expired card for voting purposes. The paper card issued by the BMV will also be acceptable proof of identification for voting purposes.

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