BMV introducing disability Blackout plate design

INDIANA — The popular Blackout plate design will be available for standard disability plates starting on February 13, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday.

In just six months, more than 105,000 Hoosiers have chosen the Blackout plate design.

"This plate gives drivers a sleek, personalized option while supporting important public services provided by the BMV. Because the demand has been so strong, we’re expanding access to ensure every Hoosier can take part, including offering a new blackout plate for people with disabilities that features the International Symbol of Access,” said Keri Washabaugh, Deputy Commissioner of Vehicle and Credential Policy, in a press release.

Indiana BMV

Just like the standard Blackout plate, the disability plate features an all-black background with white lettering, and it includes the International Symbol of Access. The Disability Blackout plate will be available for passenger motor vehicles, trucks (11,000 lbs. or less), motorcycles, or RVs for eligible customers.

Hoosiers can purchase the Blackout plate for $45 at any BMV branch. A complete list of BMV branches can be found here.

___