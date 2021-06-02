Body found in Fishers retention pond

FISHERS — Fishers Police are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond.

Fishers Police Department PIO Thomas Weger says crews were called to Winter Cove subdivision in Fishers at Easy Street and Bluestone Way for a report of a body in a retention pond.

The body was pulled from the pond and taken to the coroner where an autopsy will be performed.

At this point in time officials are not able to identify the body or give an approximate age.

No other information has been released at this time.

