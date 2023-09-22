Body of missing Owen County man located in pond

OWEN COUNTY — The body of a missing blind man from Owen County was located in a pond on Thursday.

According to Owen County Sheriff's Department, dispatch received a call that the body of a male was located in a residential pond on Chambers Street in Patricksburg.

Deputies from the Owen County Sheriff's Office, personnel from the Patricksburg Fire Department, Indiana Conservation Officers and the Owen County Coroner responded to the scene.

The body of a deceased white male was recovered from the pond. The male was identified as Christopher Callas.

Callas was reported missing by his family nearly two weeks ago, on September 6.

PREVIOUS | Family asks for help in search of missing blind man from Owen County (wrtv.com)

The mother of his daughter, expressed her concerns to WRTV last week. She stated that the family just wanted answers. Owen County Sheriff's Office told family they were limited on resources to find Callas and had utilized K-9's to search for him, finding nothing.

Callas was located in a body of water approximately 40 yards from his residence, according to police.

On Friday, his family tells WRTV when they first visited his home in Patricksburg, they felt an "overwhelming feeling of sadness" and wished law enforcement could have done more as they feared the worst.

He went missing just after undergoing eye surgery and according to his family he hadn't touched his medication since his disappearance.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause of death, although police say they currently suspect no foul play.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Chris Callas during this difficult and tragic time," Owen County Sheriff's Office said.

The family tells WRTV they are still grieving after the news but plan to have a memorial for Callas soon.

