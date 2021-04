INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy from the White River, near where he was last seen on March 30.

Crews found the teen’s body around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

He has been identified as Kevin Josue Flores Rodriguez.

An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

