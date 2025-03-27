Boil Water Advisory issued for east side customers following water main break

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers on the east side of Indianapolis, effective until noon on Saturday, March 29.

This advisory follows a water main break near the intersection of 22nd Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue, which occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The precautionary measure requires residents to boil water before using it for drinking or cooking.

Area Impacted

The boil water advisory affects all Citizens customers within the following boundaries:



Northern Bound: Fall Creek Parkway North Drive

Southern Bound: CSX railroad tracks south of Southeastern Avenue

Eastern Bound: Shadeland Avenue north of Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington Avenue, and Edmondson Street south

Western Bound: South Arsenal Avenue and Spruce Street

What Customers Should Do

Customers are advised not to consume tap water without boiling it first. Water should be boiled for at least three minutes and then allowed to cool before use. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Water can still be used for showering and cleaning without boiling.

While Citizens has no evidence that the water consumed before the advisory was unsafe, it’s essential to follow the advisory until it is lifted. People with compromised immune systems, infants, and the elderly are particularly urged to seek guidance from healthcare providers regarding drinking water safety.

What Is Being Done

Citizens crews are actively working to isolate the failed main and restore water service to impacted areas. Updates will be shared through Citizens’ social media channels and news outlets as they become available.

For further assistance, customers can reach out to the Citizens Contact Center at (317) 924-3311 or visit citizensenergygroup.com.

