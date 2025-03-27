Water main break causes flooding, water outages on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy has confirmed that its crews are responding to a water main break on the east side of Indianapolis, specifically near the intersection of 22nd Street and Dr. Andrew J Brown Avenue.

The break has resulted in significant flooding in the area, impacting local streets and residents.

Citizens Energy reported a high volume of calls to its Contact Center regarding water outages in surrounding areas.

Awater outage map on their website shows reported low water pressure areas on the east side.

Several businesses in the area have closed their offices today including the Community Justice Center, the Marion County Circuit and Superior Courts due to the water main break, causing all hearings to be canceled and rescheduled.

An Indy Parks spokesperson said Douglass Park in the area is also affected by the main break. Crews are working to learn if any other parks have been impacted at this time, but say programs will likely be canceled as a result.

Due to a water main break and health concerns at the Community Justice Center, the Marion County Circuit and Superior Courts will be closed today. All hearings for today, Thursday, March 27, will be canceled and rescheduled.



Citizens said crews are actively working to assess and repair the issue and will provide further updates as information becomes available.

