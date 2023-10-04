Book your camping reservations with the Department of Natural Resources for the total solar eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS — 187 days from now, Central Indiana will be filled with sky-watchers hoping for clear skies to witness the next total solar eclipse.

On April 8, 2028, the moon will pass directly between the sun and the earth, completely obscuring the face of the sun.

This event marks the first total solar eclipse in the United States since August of 2017 and the first one in Indy since the year 1205. Another total solar eclipse will not occur again in Indiana until 2099.

The 'Eclipse Capital of the Midwest' is expected to have an influx of more that 1 million visitors to witness the phenomenon and over 100 events are planned for the weekend right here in Indianapolis.

This week, you can start booking camping reservations with the Department of Natural Resources.

"Watching it get dark. Watching the animals behavior change. Watching the temperature drop. Just seeing the reactions of wildlife and people around it. But mostly just that depth of being able to see that 3-dimensional piece of how small we are when it really comes down to it, in the big picture of space," Ginger Murphy with DNR said.

The minimum reservation for DNR sites will be two days and bookings open six months in advance.

DNR says Brown County State Park and Monroe Lake will see a total eclipse for the longest amount of time, which is around four minutes.

If you'd like to see the eclipse out in nature and experience this once in a lifetime event, you can book your stay here. You can also book over the phone at 1-866-622-6746. Find a property in the eclipse pathway at on.IN.gov/eclipse.