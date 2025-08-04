Boone County Commissioners postpone vote on controversial re-zoning proposal

BOONE COUNTY — A highly anticipated vote regarding a re-zoning proposal did not occur today as Boone County Commissioners opted to table the decision on transforming agricultural land into light industrial use. The proposal, put forth by R.L. Turner Corporation, a construction company based in Zionsville, aims to establish its headquarters and a warehouse on approximately nine acres of farmland located on the county's south side.

As previously reported, local residents have expressed their opposition to the re-zoning of the farmland. In light of these concerns, the commissioners decided to postpone the vote for around 60 days to facilitate discussions with those who oppose the project.

“We thought it was good for both the company and the people that live around there and all of us to sit down face to face on this. And make sure everyone understands what R.L. Turner is looking to do,” said Boone County Commissioner Don Lawson.

The county commissioners have not yet established a timeline for when they plan to revisit the re-zoning request.