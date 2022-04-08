Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsBoone County

Actions

Boone County Sheriff's Office utilizing first-responders-only network to more quickly respond to calls

The Boone County Sheriffs office is using new technology is called First-Net. WRTV's Meredith Hackler shows us how the wireless network works.
Posted at 9:33 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 21:34:35-04

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is using new technology specifically dedicated to first responders that is expected to improve public safety across the area in several ways.

It's called First Responder Network Authority, or FirstNet for short, and only first responders can access it.

"Now we have actually embedded our SIM cards into our body-worn devices and we are able to track the officers themselves when they get out," said Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

FirstNet uses a map that allows officers to be tracked and easily found and can also make response times faster.

"If you have a call in the northwest part of our county, they can look and see where the closest unit is and dispatch that unit to that residence," said Maj. Brian Stevenson with the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

That's not the only way this network benefits the average citizen; it also allows first responders to communicate with each other more easily.

"This truly is a game-changer to have these two — our phone and our radio talk to each other,” said Stevenson. "It's just another tool to help us be successful."

The network also gives first responders what's called preemptive service. That means if first responders are making a call during a catastrophic event, it will push their call toward the top of the queue.

The Sheriff's Office says this is critical to keeping people safe.

"It all comes down to making sure that we are able to get people to a call faster, and that’s what it's all about," said Nielsen.

The network also lets deputies tap into an officer's body camera while they are involved in a pursuit. It provides the Sheriff’s Office the ability to operate a mobile command center as well.

Residents of Boone County say knowing first responders have these tools makes them feel safer.

"I think it's great for the county and for citizens here that we can expect and hope for faster response times from all emergency personnel," said Madyson Portish, a Boone County resident.

TOP STORIES: IUPUI commencement ceremony subject of uproar as some students won't be able to walk | Gainbridge concertgoers say they were denied access to rescheduled Elton John show; told tickets invalid | Meteor likely cause of mysterious explosion-like noise that rattled parts of Indiana, AMS says | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange | Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH