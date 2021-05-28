Watch
Whitestown police hosting Bike With a Cop events this summer

WRTV photo/Megan Shinn
Bike shops like the Bike Lane in Broad Ripple have experienced an increase in business during the pandemic.
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 27, 2021
WHITESTOWN — Police officers in Whitestown are hosting Bike with a Cop events to help interact and build relationships with children every other Saturday this summer.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department is kicking off Bike With a Cop at 10 a.m. Saturday at Panther Park, weather pending.

Put on by the department's bike patrol unit, each bike ride event will take place in a different area to allow everyone to participate, according to a press release from the department.

All participants in the events are required to wear a helmet.

Here's the schedule for the events this summer:

  • May 29: Walker Farms North/Legacy Core - Panther Park
  • June 12: Walker Farms South/Heritage - Main Street Park
  • June 26: Harvest Park
  • July 10: Clark Meadows pool
  • July 24: Edmonds Creek, Clark Meadows, Boulevard Apartments - Gateway Park
  • August 7: The Villas, Maple Grove - Fundae's Parking Lot
  • August 21: Eagles Nest, Westwood Landing - Eagles Nest Pool

