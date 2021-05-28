Whitestown police hosting Bike With a Cop events this summer

WHITESTOWN — Police officers in Whitestown are hosting Bike with a Cop events to help interact and build relationships with children every other Saturday this summer.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department is kicking off Bike With a Cop at 10 a.m. Saturday at Panther Park, weather pending.

Put on by the department's bike patrol unit, each bike ride event will take place in a different area to allow everyone to participate, according to a press release from the department.

All participants in the events are required to wear a helmet.

Here's the schedule for the events this summer:

