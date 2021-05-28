Whitestown police hosting Bike With a Cop events this summer

WHITESTOWN — Police officers in Whitestown are hosting Bike with a Cop events to help interact and build relationships with children every other Saturday this summer.
The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department is kicking off Bike With a Cop at 10 a.m. Saturday at Panther Park, weather pending.
Put on by the department's bike patrol unit, each bike ride event will take place in a different area to allow everyone to participate, according to a press release from the department.
All participants in the events are required to wear a helmet.
Here's the schedule for the events this summer:
- May 29: Walker Farms North/Legacy Core - Panther Park
- June 12: Walker Farms South/Heritage - Main Street Park
- June 26: Harvest Park
- July 10: Clark Meadows pool
- July 24: Edmonds Creek, Clark Meadows, Boulevard Apartments - Gateway Park
- August 7: The Villas, Maple Grove - Fundae's Parking Lot
- August 21: Eagles Nest, Westwood Landing - Eagles Nest Pool