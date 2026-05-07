Braun expands parental leave policy to foster parents for eligible state employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Foster parents employed by the state can now receive paid leave to care for their child due to Governor Mike Braun's expanded New Parent Leave policy.

Governor Bruan's office announced on Thursday, updating the governor's Family First Workplace initiative, which the office says is focused on making Indiana a more supportive environment for working parents and families.

“Indiana is leading the nation in family first policies, and today we’re extending our New Parent Leave for state employees to foster parents as well," Governor Braun said in a press release. "This update makes sure Indiana’s New Parent Leave policy supports families who provide a safe family home for children who need it through foster care.”

Indiana's New Parent Leave policy already provides paid leave for eligible state employees following the birth of a child or the placement of a child through adoption.