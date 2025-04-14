Breaking barriers in the beauty industry: Local women addressing inequities in education

INDIANAPOLIS — The beauty industry is booming nationwide, and some are trying to ensure Indiana isn't left behind. WRTV sat down with some women in the industry working to address inequities in education by expanding what's taught in the classroom to reflect local communities.

“Now it's not just hair, it's hair, skin, and nails,” said Alejandra Flores, an Indy nail technician who owns AM Beauty Studio.

The industry has always been a part of the 23-year-old’s life.

“I grew up in the salon ambiance and just found a passion for nails,” Flores said.

Now she’s turning that passion into teaching.

“I’m finishing my instructor's license, and I'm trying to open a beauty school that caters to nails and make sure that my students are ready for the workforce,” she explained.

It’s a push she and another local esthetician believe is needed in the Circle City.

“There's definitely been a huge growth, especially post COVID in the beauty industry, especially with nail techs and estheticians,” said Fallon Price, the owner of Little Studio in Broad Ripple.

“The schools are more than seven to 10 years behind on beauty trends,” Flores added. “They haven’t evolved into the other sectors.”

Flores also told WRTV she also believes the industry is behind when it comes to other aspects.

“I think it's a diverse industry. However, the people who implement our rules, and regulations, and the people who are educating us are not the most diverse,” she said,

Flores said she had to go outside the country to learn specialized nail techniques because they weren’t being taught locally.

Now, as a first-generation immigrant from Honduras, she is trying to provide an education that reflects new trends, diversity, and the Indy community.

“I hope to have a bilingual program where I can offer training in English and Spanish, and I hope to implement more of the business aspect of it and marketing,” Flores told WRTV.

It’s something both she and Price believe will help take beauty education in Indiana to the next level.

“It’s important to let these girls know real-life scenarios of what it takes to make it in this industry and what's also important, like continuing education,” said Price.

I think Indianapolis has a lot of things to offer,” Flores added. “We’re growing and we're evolving, and I definitely think that the beauty industry should be a part of that.”

Both women are advocating changes at the state level, including bills pushing for specialized training, bilingual programs, and continued education even after someone gets their license.

Flores also hopes to get her beauty school started by next year.

