Breaking down the staggering number of homicides in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is on pace to set another deadly record for the number of homicides in the city.

As of Tuesday, there were 206 homicides in parts of the city patrolled by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

If the numbers hold, Indianapolis is on pace to finish 2021 with about 266 homicides. The current record, set last year, was 245.

Including homicides that occurred in Speedway, Lawrence, Cumberland and on highways patrolled by the State Police, Marion County as a whole has seen 213 homicides as of Tuesday.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers:

More than 130 victims this year were 34 or younger; 66 were 18 to 24 years old.

Victims this year have been overwhelmingly male.

Police have solved 77 homicides so far this year.

