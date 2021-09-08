These are the people we've lost to violence in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — As the city is on pace to break another tragic record for homicides in 2021, WRTV is working to help the community remember the victims of all this violence.

They are more than lines on spreadsheet and dots on a map. Each death has brought tragedy to a family. Each soul lost to violence has a ripple effect that permeates the community and makes us all less safe.

Through this story, we are remembering the people we've lost this year to the violence.

Here are their names and details on how they died. Whenever possible, we will show you their faces.

To everyone who has lost someone, we are so sorry.

August

Aug. 6

Matthew Washington, 30

Gunshot

8900 block of East 38th Street

What happened: Matthew Washington was shot to death about 10 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 8900 block of East 38th Street, near North Post Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 9

Kenneth Harper, 63

Gunshot

2800 block of Brookside Avenue

What happened: Kenneth Harper was shot to death about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 2800 block of Brookside Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 10

Michael Simmons, 18

Gunshot

7900 block of West 10th Street

What happened: Michael Simmons was found shot about 9 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 7900 block of West 10th Street. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: On Aug. 18 Derice Keenan Wilson, 27, was charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license; and Yashika Clowers, 37, was charged with assisting a criminal in connection with the shooting death of Simmons, records show. IMPD announced on Aug,. 23 they had arrested the suspects in Florida.

Aug. 11

Iva Williams, 41

Gunshot

7500 block of Bayview Club Drive

What happened: Iva Williams, 41, was fatally shot and an 11 year-old girl and an IMPD officer were both injured by gunshots during a domestic disturbance at a northeast-side apartment on Aug. 11. The officer was shot in the leg. The girl was critically injured.

Disposition: The shooting suspect, Donald Williams, 32, died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Aug. 11 (died Aug. 28)

Shawn L. Lackey, 40

Gunshot

5500 block of North Michigan Road

What happened: Shawn L. Lackey was found shot in a vehicle at about 6 p.m. Aug. 11 in the 5500 block of North Michigan Road. Lackey died of his injuries on. Aug. 28.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 14

Mohammound Ibrahim, 25

Gunshot

West 38th Street and Lafayette Road

What happened: Mohamound Ibrahim and another man were found shot in a parking lot about 5 a.m. Aug. 14 near West 38th Street and Lafayette Road. Ibrahim died at the scene; the other man was taken to. an area hospital. Later, IMPD said a man, woman and a juvenile walked into hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the three may have been wounded in the shooting that killed Ibrahim.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 17

Charles Allen III, 45

Gunshot

3800 block of West Michigan Street

What happened: Charles Allen III was fatally shot about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 19

Terrezz Drake 18

Gunshot

7200 block of North Michigan Road

What happened: Terrezz Drake died and another man was wounded about 1 a.m. Aug. 19 in a shooting in an empty lot in the 7200 block of Michigan Road on the northwest side. Drake and the wounded man were brought to an area hospital, police said, where Drake was pronounced dead. The other man was in stable condition.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 26

Marian King Jr., 20

Gunshot

9100 block of Cavalier Court

What happened: Marian King Jr. died in a shooting shortly before 7 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court, near East 38th Street and North Post Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 27

Luis A. Mercafo Perez, 31

Gunshot

4200 block of North Wittfield Street

What happened: Luis A. Mercafo Perez died in a shooting about 8 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 4200 block of North Wittfield Street, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 27 (died Sept. 1)

Savannah Thompson

Jaxson Thompson, 4 months old

Trauma

2900 block of South Pennsylvania Street

What happened: Jaxson Thompson, four months, suffered critical brain injuries shortly before 5 p.m. Aug. 27 when prosecutors say he was violently shaken at his family's apartment in the 2900 block of South Pennsylvania Street. He died on Sept. 1 at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Jaxson's mother described him as a sweet baby with a huge grin. Savannah Thompson said Jaxson loved giving hugs and slobbery kisses to his family. "What I want everyone to know is when you have domestic violence in a relationship and you just have a baby, that should be a red flag," Thompson said. "Don't love someone too much where you lose yourself in your mind."

Disposition: Brandon Herring, 22, has been charged with aggravated battery. He told investigators "I lost my cool" and admitted shaking Jaxson for seven to 10 seconds, according to court documents.

Aug. 29

Tyshune Neely, 28

Gunshot

500 block of Eugene Street

What happened: Tyshune Neely was fatally shot about 3 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 5500 block of North Michigan Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 29

Matthew Mattingley, 33

Undetermined

8600 block of West 56th Street

What happened: Matthew Mattingley's body was found about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in a wooded area near Eagle Creek reservoir the 8600 block of West 56th Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 29

Chandler Beach, 21

Gunshot

10100 block of John Marshall Drive

What happened: Chandler Beach and another man were shot about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive, near East 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road. Beach died at an area hospital. The other man was in stable condition.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 30

Rowan Kartholl, 2 months

Trauma

9200 block of Warrington Drive

What happened: Two-month-old Rowan Kartholl died soon after he was brought to IU Health West Hospital in Avon about 1 p.m. Aug. 30. The boy was injured at a home in the 9200 block of Warrington Drive, south of 10th Street and Raceway Road in Indianapolis. Child abuse detectives determined the baby’s death to be a homicide.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 30

Kea Asia Grundy, 20

Gunshot

3400 block of North Sherman Drive

What happened: Kea Asia Grundy, 20, died and another person was injured about 9 p.m. Aug. 30 in a shooting in the 3400 block of North Sherman Drive.

Disposition: Unsolved

Aug. 31

Jonathan Johnson, 44

Gunshot

1200 block of West 32nd Street

What happened: Jonathan Johnson was shot about 7 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1200 block of West 32nd Street. Johnson died at the scene.

Disposition: Unsolved

July

July 2

Ariana Holston, 22

Gunshot

3800 block of North Post Road

What happened: Ariana Holston was pregnant was she was shot about 5 p.m. July 2 in the 3800 block of North Post Road. Holston and her unborn daughter died later at a hospital. A second woman was seriously injured in the shooting.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 2

Baby Holston (unborn)

Gunshot

3800 block of North Post Road

What happened: Ariana Holston was pregnant was she was shot about 5 p.m. July 2 in the 3800 block of North Post Road. Holston and her unborn daughter died later at a hospital. A second woman was seriously injured in the shooting.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 2

Kyle Scott-Neville, 34

Gunshot

3800 block of East 30th Street

What happened: Kyle Scott-Neville was shot inside a vehicle that crashed into a building in the 3800 block of East 30th Street about 7 p.m. July 2. he died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 3

Dennis Riley, 22

Gunshot

2400 block of Fox Harbour Drive

What happened: Dennis Riley was found shot to death in the field near an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Fox Harbour Drive about 10:30 a.m. July 3.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 3

Michael McDowell, 65

Gunshot

10000 block of Pineneedle Court

What happened: Michael McDowell was shot to death about 5 p.m. July 3 in an apartment in the 10000 block of Pineneedle Court.

Disposition: Daniel "Cory" Rhodes, 39, was charged with murder and other crimes in McDowell's death. Prosecutors say Rhodes was high on methamphetamine and shot McDowell with a .223-caliber rifle because he thought McDowell was reaching for a gun. Police did not find any weapons on McDowell.

July 4

Dominick Rice, 35

Gunshot

700 block of East Georgia Street

What happened: Dominick Rice and a woman were both shot about 11 p.m. July 4 in a Downtown parking lot in the 700 block of East Georgia Street. Rice died at IU Health Methodist Hospital. The woman was in stable condition, police said. According to IMPD, the shooting suspect parked pulled a vehicle into the parking lot near the victims and started shooting before fleeing the scene.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 5

Cameron Anderson, 32

Gunshot

11200 block of Pendleton Pike

What happened: Lawrence police say Cameron Anderson was shot while he drove east in the 11200 block of Pendleton Pike about 1:30 p.m. July 5. He died at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Investigators believe shots were fired from outside of Anderson's vehicle.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 6

Bawi Cung, 61

Trauma

600 block of Meadows Edge Lane

What happened: Bawi Cung was beaten to death about 10:30 a.m. July 6 in a home in the 600 block of Meadows Edge Lane. Cung died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 6

Tavon Bickham, 24

Gunshot

1000 block of East 86th Street

What happened: Tavon Bickham was found shot about 7:30 p.m. July 6 in the 1000 block of East 86th Street. He later died at an area hospital. Another man was wounded by gunshots and drove himself to another location, where that man was later taken to a hospital. Police told WRTV they believe Bickman and the other man were involved in a gunfight in a car.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 7

Daniel Shields, 20

Gunshot

8800 block of Bel Air Drive

What happened: Officers found Daniel Shields critically injured with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of Bel Air Drive shortly before 5 p.m. July 7. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 8

Cordell Laster Sr., 46

Trauma

4500 block of Earlham Drive

What happened: Police found Cordell Laster Sr. dead from trauma about 8 a.m. July 8 in the 4500 block of Earlham Drive. The Marion County coroner on July 8 said the cause of death unknown.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 8

Robert Surney, 23

Gunshot

5000 block of West 36th Terrace

What happened: Robert Surney was found shot in a vehicle in the the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace shortly after 8 p.m. July 8. He died at an area hospital. Police believe Surney's death is connected to the death of Bryant Bostic Jr.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 8

Bryant Bostic Jr., 21

Gunshot

1100 block of North Elder Avenue

What happened: Bryant Bostic Jr. was found shot in the 1100 block of North Elder Avenue about 8 p.m. July. Hje died at. an area hospital. Police believe Bostic's death is connected to the death of Robert Surney.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 9

Laura Gentry, 44

Trauma, burns and gunshot

1100 block of Medford Avenue

What happened: Laura Gentry was found shot and set on fire 1100 block of Medford Avenue about 5 a.m. July 9. She died 10 days later on July 19.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 9

Hurts Presendieu, 45

Gunshot

9400 block of East 25th Street

What happened: Lyft driver Hurts Presendieu was found shot to death about 7 p.m. July 9 behind an outbuilding on the property of a church in the 9400 block of East 25th Street.

Disposition: Jahion Jarrett, 17, was charged in adult court with murder, robbery and other crimes in Presendieu's death.

July 10

Tiffany Gough, 53

Stabbing

7100 block of Constitution Drive

What happened: Tiffany Gough was stabbed to death about 9:30 p.m. July 10 in the 7100 block of Constitution Drive. A dog was also stabbed an injured, police said.

Disposition: Jhabriel Munoz, 25, was charged with murder and torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal in Gough's death.

July 12

Joseph Brownlee, 56

Gunshot

5800 block of Suburban Drive

What happened: Joseph Brownlee was shot to death in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. July 12 in the 5800 block of Suburban Drive.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 12

Latisha Burnett, 43

Gunshot

1200 block of Luett Avenue

What happened: Latisha Burnett was found shot to death about 9:30 p.m. July 12 in the 1200 block of North Luett Avenue, near West 16th Street and Olin Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 13

Levon Beverly, 33

Gunshot

3300 block of North Temple Avenue

What happened: Levon Beverly was shot to death about 12:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of North Temple Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 12

Davidtra Henderson, 34

Gunshot

8200 block of Gilmore Road

What happened: Davidtra Henderson was shot by Dorrell Paterson, 35 about 3 a.m. July 12 in the 8200 block of Gilmore Road. Patterson then shot himself.

The Marion County coroner ruled Henderson's death a homicide and Paterson's a suicide. Two children inside the home at the time were not injured.

Disposition: Cleared

July 13

Oliver Wallace, 24

Gunshot

4000 block of Stratford Court

What happened: Oliver Wallace was shot to death about 11:30 p.m. July 13 at the Towne and Terrace housing complex in the 4000 block of Stratford Court near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 18

Marshall Shute, 34

Gunshot

7400 block of Marianne Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What happened: Marshall Shute was found wounded by gunshots about 9 p.m. July 18 in the 7400 block Marianne Avenue, just south of East 21st Street near Interstates 70 and 465. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 20 (died Aug, 3)

Anthony Sterling, 61

Gunshot

3500 block of North Tacoma Avenue

What happened: Anthony Sterling, 61, was shot about 2 a.m. July 20 in the 3500 block of North Tacoma Avenue. He was dropped off at the fire station in the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive and taken to the hospital. Sterling died on Aug. 3.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 21

Trevell Patton, 26

Gunshot

6200 block of Nimitz Drive

What happened: Trevell Patton was shot about 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of Nimitz Drive. He died at an area hospital. About the same time, police said a second victim arrived at Community East Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. That person was later transported to Methodist Hospital in serious condition. Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 21

Norman Lee Rogers, 39

Gunshot

1000 block of North Rural Street

What happened: Norman Lee Rogers was shot to death about 11:30 p.m. July 21 at the Marathon gas station near the intersection of East 10th Street and North Rural Street. Police patrolling in the area heard shots fired and saw the suspect shoot and run away, IMPD said. Officers soon arrested Bruce Lee McClinton.

Disposition: Prosecutors charged Bruce Lee McClinton with murder on July 26.

July 24

David Woodard, 40

Gunshot

2700 block of East Michigan Street

What happened: David Woodard and two other men were found with gunshot wounds about 1:30 a.m. July 24 in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. Woodard died at the scene. According to a probable cause affidavit, Woodard was trying to break. up a fight in the parking lot of the Rural Inn when Marcus Washington shot him repeatedly. Another man shot Washington, who fired back and injured the third victim, prosecutors say,

Disposition: Marion County prosecutors charged Marcus K. Washington with murder on Aug. 2, records show.

July 24

Joseph Trammell, 48

Stabbing

10500 block of East 37th Street

What happened: Joseph Trammell was stabbed to death about 2 a.m. in 10500 block of East 37th Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 25

Zachary Pettis, 23

Gunshot

7600 block of Moller Road

What happened: Zachary Pettis was shot about 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Moller Road before he arrived moments later at the Pike Township Fire Station in the 4800 block of West 71st Street. Pettis died at the scene.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 26

Sean Nailor, 43

Gunshot

8000 block of McFarland Court

What happened: Sean Nailor was found shot about 3 a.m. July 26 in the 8000 block of McFarland Court on the south side. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 29

Elijah Ellis, 20

Gunshot

4700 block of Georgetown Road

What happened: Elijah Ellis was shot about 10 p.m. July 29 in the 4700 block of Georgetown Road. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 30

George Radford Jr., 47

Gunshot

3000 block of North Capitol Avenue

What happened: George Radford, Jr. was shot. to death about 4 a.m. July 30 in the 3000 block of North Capitol Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

July 30

Christie Holt, 30

Stabbing

7400 block of East 21st Street

What happened: According to a probable cause affidavit, Marcus Garvin stabbed Christie Holt to death on July 24 at the Always Inn, 7410 E. 21st St. He sta bbed her 51 times and tried to dismember her body in a bathtub, prosecutors say. A witness saw Garvin dragging Holt's body into the woods near the motel on July 30. He told investigators Holt had been seeing another man. Garvin was on GPS monitoring at the time.

Disposition: Prosecutors charged Marcus Garvin with murder on Aug. 3.

July 31

Kane Baca, 24

Gunshot

5900 block of Coquina Key Drive

What happened: Kane Baca was found shot about 5 a.m. July 31 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Coquina Key Drive. Baca died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Marion County prosecutors charged Corey Mirabal with murder and carrying a handgun without a license on Aug. 5.

June

June 1

Darrell Hoagland, 47

Gunshot

3600 block of Carson Avenue

What happened: Darrell Hoagland's decomposing, insect-covered body was found wrapped in a blanket and tied with rope about 10:30 a.m. June 1 in the 3600 block of Carson Avenue. Investigators believe Hoagland was fatally shot on May 24, 2021.

Disposition: John Hoagland, Darrell Hoagland's uncle, was arrested and charged with murder in his nephew's death.

June 2

Harold Shelton, 52

Gunshot

3200 block of South Keystone Avenue

What happened: Harold Shelton was shot to death and found on a sidewalk about 4:30 a.m. June 2 in the 3200 block of South Keystone Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 3

Hassan Shide, 35

Gunshot

5100 block of West Washington Street

What happened: Hassan Shide was found shot inside a vehicle about 5:30 a.m. June 3 in the 5100 block of West Washington Street near Lynhurst Drive. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 4 (died July 18)

Eric Buchanan, 34

Gunshot

3100 block of Brouse Avenue

What happened: Eric Buchanan was shot and wounded about 5:10 p.m. June 4 in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. He died on July 18.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 5

Rodney Willis, 50

Gunshot

7500 block of Shadeland Avenue

What happened: Rodney Willis and Darnell Bell were killed and two others were injured about 2 a.m. June 5 in a shooting in a parking lot of a shopping complex in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 5

Darnell Bell, 47

Gunshot

7500 block of Shadeland Avenue

What happened: Rodney Willis and Darnell Bell were killed and two others were injured about 2 a.m. June 5 in a shooting in a parking lot of a shopping complex in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 5

Timothy Hood, 22

Gunshot

8300 block of Punto Alto Drive

What happened: Timothy Hood wsa shot and killed about 9:15 p.m. June 5 at an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Punto Alto Drive, near East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 6

Kalyn Greene, 19

Gunshot

3500 block of North Kenwood Avenue

What happened: Kalyn Greene was found shot to death about 10:30 a.m. June 6 outside a vacant home in the 3500 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 7

Joseph Simmons II, 22

Gunshot

10200 block of Churchill Court

What happened: Joseph Simmons II was shot to death about 1a.m. June 7 in the 2100 block of North Mitthoeffer Road. Officers were patrolling the area and heard gunshots. Simmons' body was on the sidewalk near a home that was hosting a large party. About 50 to 100 people were walking the street when officers arrived.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 7

Tre'ron Lee Pippins-Austin, 22

Gunshot

2900 block of Priscilla Avenue

What happened: Tre'ron Lee Pippins-Austin was shot to death about 11 a.m. June 7 in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. A second person was found nearby and critically injured by gunshots.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 15

Keleante Brewer, 15

Gunshot

9800 block of Ellis Drive

What happened: Keleante Brewer was shot and critically wounded at 8 p.m. June 15 in the 9800 block of Ellis Drive, near East 42nd Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. He died later at a hospital. Keleante was a student at the James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy. The school posted a tribute on Facebook: "We love our scholars here, and we are all grieving this loss - not just the loss for our school family, but the loss of who Keleante could have become," the post read. "We work every day in our schools to shield our scholars and to prepare them for life - we should never have to prepare them for this."

Disposition: Unsolved

June 16

Preston Woods, 40

Gunshot

1500 block of Barrington Avenue

What happened: Preston Woods was found shot in a car about 9:30 p.m. June 16 in the 1500 block of Barrington Avenue. Woods died at an area hospital. Another person was in the car and was not injured in the shooting. Police said the suspect left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 17

Jordan Jackson, 17

Gunshot

8800 block of Garonne Terrace

What happened: Jordan Jackson, a stand-out wide receiver at Lawrence North High School, was shot to death about 10:20 p.m. in the 8800 block of Garonne Terrace. A second person suffered a graze wound in the shooting. Police said multiple weapons were used and investigators do not believe this was a random shooting.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 25

Alfredo Noriega Banda, 49

Gunshot

3000 block of E. Michigan Street

What happened: Alfredo Noriega Banda was shot to death about 12:15 p.m. June 25 in the 3000 block of East Michigan Street near North Dearborn Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 26

Panteley Nikolov, 24

Gunshot

3200 block of North Capitol Avenue

What happened: Panteley Nikolov was shot multiple times about 8:30 a.m. June 24 in the 3200 block of North Capitol Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 28

Eric Colvin, 18

Gunshot

9800 block of Woodsmall Drive

What happened: Eric Colvin and Justice Wills were shot to death inside a car that crashed in the 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive about 11:30 p.m. June 28.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 28

Justice Wills, 22

Gunshot

9800 block of Woodsmall Drive

What happened: Eric Colvin and Justice Wills were shot to death inside a car that crashed in the 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive about 11:30 p.m. June 28.

Disposition: Unsolved

June 29

Robert Lopez, 33

Gunshot

3300 block of Schofield Avenue

What happened: Robert Lopez was shot to death around 2 p.m. June 29 in the 3300 block of Schofield Avenue. Initially found dead with wounds from unspecified trauma, Lopez's death was ruled a homicide on July 6

Disposition: Unsolved

June 29

Damon McClain, 49

Gunshot

4900 block of East 56th Street

What happened: Prosecutors say a Speedway gas station clerk shot and killed Damon McClain for shoplifting about 11:30 p.m. June 29 in the 4900 block of East 56th Street.

Disposition: Vincent Bibbs was charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license in McClain's death.

May

May 3

Reonna Jackson, 33

Gunshot

1200 block of Congress Avenue

What happened: Reonna Jackson was shot to death about 4:30 p.m. May 3 behind a house in the 200 block of Congress Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 7

Adrian Grigley II, 32

Gunshot

2400 block of Beckwith Drive

What happened: Adrian Grigley was shot to death about 4 p.m. May 7 after a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 8

Aurelio Rosas, 44

Gunshot

2100 block of East Hanna Avenue

What happened: IMPD officers were patrolling Southside Park in the 2100 block of East Hanna Avenue when they found an unoccupied car and the body of Aurelio Rosas about 12:20 a.m. on May 8.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 8

Malik Parks, 23

Gunshot

7100 block of Constitution Drive

What happened: Malik Parks was found shot to death on the sidewalk in the 7100 block of Constitution Drive about 5 a.m. May 8.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 8

Jimario Williams, 32

Gunshot

2500 block of Village Circle West

What happened: IMPD officers were called to investigate a stabbing at the Atrium Village senior community n the 2500 block of Village Circle West just before 10 p.m. May 8. They found Jimario Williams dead from trauma that was later determined to have been caused by gunshots.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 9

Matthew Turner, 36

Gunshot

1100 block of North Arlington Avenue

What happened: Matthew Turner was shot to death in a parking lot of an event center in the 1100 block of North Arlington Avenue about 2:30 a.m. on May 9.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 10

Kei'Sean Jones, 14

Gunshot

4000 block of East 34th Street

What happened: Kei'Sean Jones, 14, was shot about 8:`10 a.m. May 10 in a home in the 4000 block of East 34th Street. He later died at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Disposition: On April 27, IMPD officers arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for his role in Jones' death. Marion County prosecutors charged the teen with reckless homicide.

May 11

Willie Edmond, 68

Gunshot

First block of West Ohio Street

What happened: Willie Edmond was found shot to death about 10 p.m. May 11 near West Ohio Street and North Meridian Street.

Disposition: Prosecutors charged Dominic Johnson with murder in Edmond's death.

May 12

Keondre Davidson, 19

Gunshot

3700 block of Salem Street

What happened: Keondre Davidson and an unidentified woman were injured May 12 in a shooting at a birthday party in the 3700 block of Salem Street. Davidson later died. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 12

Marquise Lang, 22

Gunshot

6800 block of East 21st Street

What happened: Marquise Lang was shot to death about 12:20 a.m. May 12 in the 6800 block of East 21st Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 14

Ernest Jones, 47

Gunshot

1700 block of North Layman Avenue

What happened: Ernest Jones was shot to death about 4 a.m. May 14 inside a home in the 1700 block of North Layman Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 15

William Sturgeon, 47

Gunshot

South State Avenue & East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive

What happened: William Sturgeon was injured by gunshots about 1:30 p.m. May 15 near South State Avenue and East Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive. He died at an area hospital several hours later.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 20

James E. Blancett, 77

Gunshot

4600 block of Bertrand Road

What happened: James Blancett was shot to death May 20 at a home in the 4600 block of Bertrand Road.

Disposition: Marion County prosecutors charged Brenda Anderson, 58, with murder in Blancett's death on May 25, records show. According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson told police she hallucinates. She said she did not recall shooting Blancett, according to the affidavit.

May 20

Day'Shawn Bills, 12

Gunshot

3400 block of North Leland Avenue

What happened: Arlington Middle School seventh grader Day'Shawn Bills was struck by a stray bullet while he played video games about 3:30 a.m. May 21 at his grandparent's house in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue. He died later at a hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 21

Frederick Small, 23

Gunshot

3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road

What happened: Frederick Small and Ezekiel Watkins were was shot to death at 8:15 p.m. May 21 at a gas station in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road.

Disposition: On July 7, prosecutors charged 17-year-old Kelyn Harris with two counts of murder in the deaths of Small and Watkins.

May 21

Ezekiel Watkins, 18

Gunshot

3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road

What happened: Frederick Small and Ezekiel Watkins were was shot to death at 8:15 p.m. May 21 at a gas station in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road.

Disposition: On July 7, prosecutors charged 17-year-old Kelyn Harris with two counts of murder in the deaths of Small and Watkins.

May 24

Johnnie Alvarado, 18

Gunshot

500 block of West Washington Street

What happened: Johnnie Alvarado and Justice Gildersleeve were shot to death about 1 a.m. May 24 outside the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 501 W. Washington St. A woman was also wounded by gunshots in the incident.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 24

Justice Gildersleeve, 19

Gunshot

500 block of West Washington Street

What happened: Johnnie Alvarado and Justice Gildersleeve were shot to death about 1 a.m. May 24 outside the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 501 W. Washington St.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 24

Oswaldo Cruz Lopez, 46

Gunshot

10300 block of Governours Lane

What happened: Oswaldo Cruz Lopez was shot to death about 2:30 p.m. May 24 in an apartment complex in the 10300 block of Governours Lane.

Disposition: Prosecutors charged Alejandro Leon Barroso with murder in Lopez's death.

May 26

Dashay Thomas, 21

Gunshot

10050 block of John Marshall Drive

What happened: Dashay Thomas was found shot to death about 1 p.m. May 26 in the 10050 block of John Marshall Drive.

Disposition: Unsolved

May 30

Derisha Young, 21

Gunshot

6700 block of Greenwich Drive.

What happened: Derisha Young was found shot to death about 6 p.m. May 30 in a vehicle in the 6700 block of Greenwich Drive on the south side.

Disposition: Unsolved

April

April 3

Lamar Pittman, 35

Gunshot

10000 block of John Jay Drive

What happened: Lamar Pitman was found shot to death 11:30 p.m. April 3 in the 10000 block of John Jay Drive on the east side.

Disposition: Unsolved.

April 4

Marcel "Etienne" Chisholm, 26

Gunshot

10500 block of East 30th Street

What happened: About 150 people were nearby when someone shot and killed Marcel "Etienne" Chisholm about 6:40 p.m. on Easter Sunday at Grassy Creek Park in the 10500 block of East 30th Street. Witnesses told police a basketball game had just finished before the shooting, but no one reported an argument before the shots were fired.

Disposition: Unsolved.

April 6

Chrishteena Veach, 39

Trauma

2300 block of West 60th Street

What happened: The body of Chrishteena Veach was found about 6 p.m. April 6 in a wooded area in the 2300 block of West 60th Street.

Disposition: Daniel Gentry was charged with murder.

April 7

Stephen Banks, 25

Gunshot

10400 block of Draycott Avenue

What happened: Lawrence police say Stephen Banks was shot to death about midnight April 7 at a home in the 10400 Block of Draycott Avenue, near 59th Street. Banks was guest at the house, police said.

Disposition: Unsolved.

April 14

Demetri Swann, 22

Gunshot

900 block of North Tuxedo Street

What happened: Demetri Swann was found shot to death 9:40 p.m. April 14 in an alley near East 9th and North Tuxedo streets.

Disposition: Marcus Dalton, 20, and a 13-year-old were charged with murder in Swann's death.

April 15

Matthew Alexander, 32

Gunshot

8900 block of Mirabel Road

What happened: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were shot to death about 11 p.m. April 15 at a FedEx Ground facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road. Loved ones said Alexander was the type of guy who wore shorts in the winter, ate pizza for every meal and loved Christmas. "Matt was not a hug person or an 'I love you' person, but you knew that Matt loved you and cared for you because of his actions more than words," his mother Debbie Alexander said. "We have a big void in our life right now. Our hearts are shattered."

Disposition: Brandon Hole, 19, gunned down the eight people then killed himself at the facility where he once worked.

April 15

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Gunshot

8900 block of Mirabel Road

What happened: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were shot to death about 11 p.m. April 15 at a FedEx Ground facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road.

Disposition: Brandon Hole, 19, gunned down the eight people then killed himself at the facility where he once worked.

April 15

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Gunshot

8900 block of Mirabel Road

What happened: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were shot to death about 11 p.m. April 15 at a FedEx Ground facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road.

Disposition: Brandon Hole, 19, gunned down the eight people then killed himself at the facility where he once worked.

April 15

Jasvinder Kaur, 50

Gunshot

8900 block of Mirabel Road

What happened: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were shot to death about 11 p.m. April 15 at a FedEx Ground facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road.

Disposition: Brandon Hole, 19, gunned down the eight people then killed himself at the facility where he once worked.

April 15

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Gunshot

8900 block of Mirabel Road

What happened: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were shot to death about 11 p.m. April 15 at a FedEx Ground facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road.

Disposition: Brandon Hole, 19, gunned down the eight people then killed himself at the facility where he once worked.

April 15

Amarjit Sekhon, 48

Gunshot

8900 block of Mirabel Road

What happened: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were shot to death about 11 p.m. April 15 at a FedEx Ground facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road.

Disposition: Brandon Hole, 19, gunned down the eight people then killed himself at the facility where he once worked.

April 15

Karli Smith, 19

Gunshot

8900 block of Mirabel Road

What happened: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were shot to death about 11 p.m. April 15 at a FedEx Ground facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road.

Disposition: Brandon Hole, 19, gunned down the eight people then killed himself at the facility where he once worked.

April 15

John Weisert, 74

Gunshot

8900 block of Mirabel Road

What happened: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74, were shot to death about 11 p.m. April 15 at a FedEx Ground facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road.

Disposition: Brandon Hole, 19, gunned down the eight people then killed himself at the FedEx Ground facility where he once worked.

April 18

Demarcus Johnson, 24

Gunshot

3200 block of Joey Way

What happened: Demarcus Johnson was found shot to death about 4 p.m. April 18 in the 3200 block of Joey Way, near West Troy Avenue and South Lynhurst Drive.

Disposition: Unsolved

April 19

Clarence January, 34

Gunshot

3700 block of Baltimore Avenue

What happened: Clarence January and Savage Trent Jones died after a driver fired shots into their car about 2:15 p.m. April 19 in the 3700 block of North Baltimore Avenue

Disposition: Unsolved

April 19

Savage Trent Jones, 35

Gunshot

3700 block of Baltimore Avenue

What happened: Clarence January and Savage Trent Jones died after a driver fired shots into their car about 2:15 p.m. April 19 in the 3700 block of North Baltimore Avenue

Disposition: Unsolved

April 21

Joan Berry, 41

Gunshot

700 block of Riley Hospital Drive

What happened: Joan Berry was shot multiple times and dumped from a vehicle outside Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health about 7 p.m. April 21. Police said the driver pushed her out of the vehicle and took off without closing the passenger door, running over her arm and leg. Berry later died.

Disposition: Gary Jackson Jr. was charged with murder and other crimes in Berry's death.

April 22

DuVuan Love, 18

Gunshot

3900 block of North Butler Avenue

What happened: DuVaun Love shot to death inside a vehicle about 2:30 p.m. April 22 in the 3900 block of North Butler Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

April 24

Kianna Mimms, 18

Gunshot

2700 block of Baltimore Avenue

What happened: Kianna Mimms was found with gunshot wounds in a car that crashed about 4 p.m. April 24 in the 2700 block of Baltimore Avenue. She died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

April 26

Antonio Garrett, 34

Gunshot

2300 block of East 34th Street

What happened: Antonio Garrett was fatally shot about 11 a.m. April 26 in the 2300 block of East 34th Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

April 27

Joseph Mormon, 46

Gunshot

2200 block of St. Peter Street

What happened: Joseph Mormon was shot to death about 1:30 p.m. April 27 in the 2200 block of St. Peter Street, near East Raymond Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

April 30

William Phillips Jr., 57

Gunshot

5500 block of West 43rd Street

What happened: William Phillips Jr. was shot to death about 3 p.m. April 30 in the 5500 block of West 43rd Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

March

March 1

Ashanti Robinson, 21

Gunshot

4000 block of Cordell Street

What happened: Ashanti Robinson and Patrice Jones were found shot to death just after midnight March 1 at the Postbrook East Apartments in the 4000 block of Cordell Street, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 1

Patrice Jones, 23

Gunshot

4000 block of Cordell Street

What happened: Ashanti Robinson and Patrice Jones were found shot to death just after midnight March 1 at the Postbrook East Apartments in the 4000 block of Cordell Street, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 5

Lawrence Williams, 33

Gunshot

1800 block of Holloway Avenue

What happened: Lawrence Williams was found shot to death in the street about 2:50 a.m. March 5 in the 1800 block of Holloway Avenue. Witnesses told police they heard an argument before shots were fired.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 9

Brittany Burns, 31 (died Oct. 9, 2020)

Trauma

2500 block of English Avenue

What happened: Brittany Burns was found unresponsive about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9, 2020, in the 2500 block of English Avenue, just east of South Keystone Avenue. Her death was ruled a homicide on March 9.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 13

Karen Leticia Castro Hernandez, 23

Gunshot

4400 block of Lickridge Court

What happened: Karen Leticia Castro Hernandez was shot to death about 7:30 p.m. March 13 at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Lickridge Court.

Disposition: Marco Pacheco-Aleman was charged with murder in Hernandez's death.

March 13

Anthony 'Tony' Johnson, 35

Gunshot

300 block of North Randolph Street

What happened: Eve Moore, 7, Dequan Moore, 23, Anthony Johnson, 35, and Tomeeka Brown, 44, were shot to death about 9:30 p.m. March 13 at a home in the 300 block of North Randolph Street. Another woman was wounded and survived the shooting.

Disposition: Malik Halfacre, the boyfriend of the surviving victim, was charged with four counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. Prosecutors say he argued with his girlfriend over her stimulus check before he started shooting.

March 13

Dequan Moore, 23

Gunshot

300 block of North Randolph Street

What happened: Eve Moore, 7, Dequan Moore, 23, Anthony Johnson, 35, and Tomeeka Brown, 44, were shot to death about 9:30 p.m. March 13 at a home in the 300 block of North Randolph Street. Another woman was wounded and survived the shooting.

Disposition: Malik Halfacre, the boyfriend of the surviving victim, was charged with four counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. Prosecutors say he argued with his girlfriend over her stimulus check before he started shooting.

March 13

Eve Moore, 7

Gunshot

300 block of North Randolph Street

What happened: Eve Moore, 7, Dequan Moore, 23, Anthony Johnson, 35, and Tomeeka Brown, 44, were shot to death about 9:30 p.m. March 13 at a home in the 300 block of North Randolph Street. Another woman was wounded and survived the shooting.

Disposition: Malik Halfacre, the boyfriend of the surviving victim, was charged with four counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. Prosecutors say he argued with his girlfriend over her stimulus check before he started shooting.

March 13

Tomeeka Brown, 44

Gunshot

300 block of North Randolph Street

What happened: Eve Moore, 7, Dequan Moore, 23, Anthony Johnson, 35, and Tomeeka Brown, 44, were shot to death about 9:30 p.m. March 13 at a home in the 300 block of North Randolph Street. Another woman was wounded and survived the shooting.

Disposition: Malik Halfacre, the boyfriend of the surviving victim, was charged with four counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. Prosecutors say he argued with his girlfriend over her stimulus check before he started shooting.

March 15

Brandon Dorsey, 20

Gunshot

2300 block of North Harding Street

What happened: Brandon Dorsey was shot to death about 1:10 a.m. March 15 at a party in home in the 2300 block of North Harding Street, near Burdsal Parkway and East Riverside Drive. Four more people at the party were wounded by gunfire, police said.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 15

Cody Campbell, 27

Gunshot

7200 block of East 82nd Street

What happened: Cody Campbell was by a gunshot shortly after 4 a.m. March 15 when he knocked on the lobby window of the Super 8 in the 7200 block of East 82nd Street. Campbell died later at an area hospital.

Disposition: Cassidy Charleston was charged with murder in Campbell's death.

March 20

Hee Lee, 77

Stabbing

8100 block of East Rawles Avenue

What happened: Police found Hee Lee and a man dead shortly before 12:30 p.m. March 20 in a home in the 8100 block of East Rawles Avenue. Investigators believe the man killed Lee before killing himself.

Disposition: Cleared

March 22

Davieon Martin, 28

Gunshot

400 block of North State Avenue

What happened: Davieon Martin was shot to death shortly after 10 p.m. March 22 in the 400 block of North State Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 25

Robert Howard Jr., 22

Gunshot

7200 block of Pendleton Pike

What happened: Robert Howard Jr. was shot to death shortly about 3 a.m. March 25 in the parking lot of a Waffle House restaurant in the 7200 block of Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 28

Dusty Lawrence, 30

Gunshot

3700 block of Rinehall Drive

What happened: Dusty Lawrence was shot about 3 p.m. in the 3700 block of Rinehall Drive, just west of the Marion and Hancock county line. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 30

Ryan Thomas, 31

Gunshot

4900 block of West 71st Street

What happened: Ryan Thomas died after he was shot about 7:30 p.m. March 30 at a northwest-side gas station in the 4900 block of West 71st Street.

Disposition: Andre George was charged with murder in Thomas' death.

March 30

Malik Phillips, 24

Gunshot

I-65 near Lafayette Road

What happened: Indiana State Police say Malik Phillips was shot and killed about 5:30 p.m. March 30 while he rode in a car on I-65 in Indianapolis.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 31

Devontae Radcliffe, 26

Gunshot

3100 block of West 9th Street

What happened: Police say Devontae Radcliffe was fatally shot about 2:30 p.m. March 31 in the 3100 block of West 9th Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

March 31

Shaun White, 26

Gunshot

2800 block of East 13th Street

What happened: Police say Shuan White was fatally shot about 11 p.m. March 31 in the 2800 block of East 13th Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

February

Feb. 2

Janet Thomas, 72

Gunshot

8000 block of Meadow Lane

What happened: Janet Thomas and her husband were found shot to death about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 8000 block of Meadow Lane.

Disposition: The Marion County coroner ruled Janet Thomas' death a homicide and 81-year-old Larry Thomas' death was a suicide.

Feb. 7

De'Andre Anderson Jr., 31

Gunshot

9400 block of E. Washington St.

What happened: De'Andre Anderson Jr. was found shot to death shortly after midnight Feb. 7 near a nightclub in the 9400 block of East Washington Street.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 7

Donna Hawes, 54

Gunshot

1000 block of Hardin Boulevard

What happened: Donna Hawes was found shot to death about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hardin Boulevard, near West Washington Street and Interstate 465, IMPD said.

Disposition: John Moreno was charged with murder and gun-related crimes in Hawes' death.

Feb. 8

Vivian Clark, 33

Gunshot

North Post Road and 30th Street

What happened: Vivian Clark was in a passenger seat of a vehicle when she was fatally shot about 9:20 p.m. near 30th Street and Post Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 9

Ladon Perry, 27

Gunshot

2100 block of Westbrook Avenue

What happened: Ladon Perry was found shot to death shortly before 1 a.m. Feb. 9 in a house in the 2600 block of Westbrook Avenue, near Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 9

Michelle L. Spaulding, 30

Gunshot

3800 block of East 38th Street

What happened: Michelle Spaulding was found fatally shot about 5 a.m. Feb. 9 inside a laundromat near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb.12

Erick Douglass, 27

Gunshot

3900 block of Biscayne Road

What happened: Police found Erick Douglass shot about 11:15 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 3900 block of Biscayne Road

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 12

Billy Bowman, 45

Gunshot

900 block of North Tuxedo Street

What happened: Billy Bowman was found Feb. 12 suffering a gunshot to the head in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive. He died on Feb. 14 at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 17

Jordan Woods, 18

Gunshot

400 block of North Walcott Street

What happened: Jordan Woods was found dead from a gunshot shortly before 8 a.m. in the 400 block of North Walcott Street between East New York and East Michigan streets.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 19

Shanel Smith, 50

Cold exposure

9900 block of East 38th Street

What we know: Shanel Smith, 50, was found unresponsive in the snow about 2 a.m. Feb. 19 outside the Indyland Laundromat in the 9900 block of East 38th Street near Mitthoeffer Road. Her death was ruled a homicide on June 2.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 19

Santiago Prado, 24

Gunshot

1200 block of North Kealing Avenue

What happened: Santiago Prado was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 11:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Kealing Avenue.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 21

Eugenio Roman, 52

Gunshot

5600 block of West 38th Street

What happened: Eugenio Roman was found shot multiple times shortly after 10 p.m. Feb,. 21 in the 5600 block of West 38th Street. He died at the scene.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 24

Audrey Isham, 56

Gunshot

4900 block of Caroline Avenue

What happened: Police believe Audrey Isham was shot to death in a murder-suicide involving a man found dead in the same house in the 4900 block of Caroline Avenue.

Disposition: Cleared

Feb. 25

Dae'Vion Pullum, 21

Gunshot

900 block of Elmtree Park Place

What happened: Cumberland police found Dae'Vion Pullum fatally shot about 8:15 p.m. Feb. 25 at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Place.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb, 25

Anthony Millian, 19

Gunshot

3800 block of East New York Street

What happened: Anthony Millian was shot multiple times at a gas station in the 3800 block of East New York Street shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 25. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

Feb. 26

Charles Moore, 61

Stabbing

3900 block of Shadeland Avenue

What happened: Police say Charles Moore was stabbed during domestic dispute at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of North Shadeland Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Feb,. 26. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Billie Mitchell was charged with murder and invasion of privacy in Moore's death.

Feb. 27

John Neri Guzman, 18

Gunshot

7100 block of Orinoco Avenue

What happened: John Neri Guzman was fatally shot inside a vehicle that crash in the 7100 block of Orinoco Avenue about 2:45 p.m. Feb. 27.

Disposition: Unsolved

January

Jan. 1

James Anderson Sr., 62.

Gunshot

9300 block of Norcross Court.

What happened: Anderson was shot at 1:38 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 9300 block of Norcross Court. He died at an Indianapolis hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 2

Russell Peed, 72

Gunshot

2000 block of North Alabama Street

What happened: Peed was fatally shot about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 2 at a home in the 2000 block of North Alabama Street.

Disposition: Robert Dillinger was charged on Jan. 4 with the murder of Peed, his uncle.

More: Man shot and killed near North Alabama and East 20th streets in Indianapolis

Jan. 3

James Greenberg, 35

Gunshot

2000 block of West Coil Street.

What happened: Greenberg was shot and killed just after 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 2000 block of West Coil Street.

Disposition: William Ballard has been charged with murder, criminal confinement and kidnapping in Greenberg's death.

Jan. 11

James Lewis, 56

Gunshot

2100 block of North Spencer Avenue.

What happened: Lewis and a 14-year-old boy were both shot shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 11. in the 2100 block of North Spencer Avenue. Lewis died from his injuries.

Disposition: A Marion County Jury found Romello McGee guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Lewis' death on Aug. 4. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Sept. 8.

Jan. 12

Ashley Bell, 32

Gunshot

3900 block of Boulevard Place

What happened: Ashley Bell, who also went by Ashley Davis, was shot to death about 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at a home in the 3900 block of North Boulevard Place, just north of West 38th Street near Crown Hill Cemetery. "She was the life of the party. She kept a smile, loved her children and her family," Danyette Smith said that's what Bell's family told her about their loved one. Smith is the founder of Silent No More, INC., a non-profit dedicated to helping people get out of abusive relationships.

Disposition: Carl Davis, Bell's husband, was charged with murder in Bell's death. A jury trial was scheduled for Nov. 15.

Jan. 12

Johnny Purchase, 60

Gunshot

2300 block of Hillside Avenue

What happened: Johnny Purchase, a mentor for at-risk youths known in the community as "Mr. Johnny," was shot and killed outside of the New Bridges Apartments on Jan. 12. Purchase’s son, Jonathan, said his father worked hard to help connect at-risk youth with resources and he was doing just that when he was shot. “We want to make sure we continue to do what he was doing within the community and if you can do anything try and save a life, keep his name alive and keep serving the community,” Jonathan Purchase said.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 12

Jerrell Moten, 28

Gunshot

4000 block of Stratford Court

What happened: Jerrell Moten was shot and killed at an apartment complex near East 42nd Street and North Post Road on Jan. 12.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 12

Austin Smith, 23

Gunshot

3900 block of North Pasadena Street

What happened: Austin Smith and Melissa Smith, 51, were found shot to death about 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in a home in the 3900 block of North Pasadena Avenue, near East 38th Street and North Arlington on the northeast side.

Disposition: Marcus Minor was charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Austin Smith and his mother, Melissa Smith.

Jan. 12

Melissa Smith, 51

Gunshot

3900 block of North Pasadena Street

What happened: Melissa Smith and Austin Smith, 23, were found shot to death about 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in a home in the 3900 block of North Pasadena Avenue, near East 38th Street and North Arlington on the northeast side.

Disposition: Marcus Minor was charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Melissa Smith and her son, Austin Smith.

Jan,. 14

Charlie Siders, 20

Gunshot

3900 block of Hoyt Ave.

What happened: Charlie Siders was found shot at 1:21 a.m. to the 3900 block of Hoyt Avenue, near English Avenue and South Sherman Drive. He later died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 15

George Oakley, 70

Gunshot

11600 block of High Grass Drive, Lawrence

What happened: George Oakley was shot about 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at a home in the 11600 block of High Grass Drive, Lawrence police said. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Antawin Williams, Oakley's nephew, has been charged with murder in Oakley's death.

Jan. 17

Justin White, 29

Gunshot

2900 South Keystone Avenue

What happened: Justin White was shot to death Jan. 17 after prosecutors say two men tried to rob him and his friend in a parking lot at a Marathon gas station in the 2900 block of South Keystone Avenue.

Disposition: Tavon Macklin and John Ziegler were both charged with murder and other crimes in White's death.

Jan. 17

Cung Cem, 19

Gunshot

8200 South Meridian Street

What happened: Cung Cem was found shot about 5 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 8200 block of South Meridian Street. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 20

Justin Laster, 42

Gunshot

6700 East 32nd Street

What happened: Justin Laster was shot to death about 7 p.m. Jan. 20 inside PSC Industries, an insulation manufacturing plant where he worked.

Disposition: Jacob Spivey-Martin, who also worked at the plant, was charged with murder in Laster's death.

Jan. 23

DaQuan Smith, 27

Gunshot

200 North Shortridge Road

What happened: Police found DaQuan Smith shot to death about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 200 block of North Shortridge Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 24

Kezzie Childs, 42

Gunshot

3500 Adams St.

What happened: Kezzie Childs was one of five people and an unborn child shot to death Jan. 24 at a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street.

Disposition: Raymond Childs III, then 17, was charged with six counts of murder in the killings on Adams Street.

Jan. 24

Raymond Childs Jr., 42

Gunshot

3500 Adams St.

What happened: Raymond Childs was one of five people and an unborn child shot to death Jan. 24 at a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street.

Disposition: Raymond Childs III, then 17, was charged with six counts of murder in the killings on Adams Street.

Jan. 24

Elijah Childs, 18

Gunshot

3500 Adams St.

What happened: Elijah Childs was one of five people and an unborn child shot to death Jan. 24 at a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street.

Disposition: Raymond Childs III, then 17, was charged with six counts of murder in the killings on Adams Street.

Jan. 24

Rita Childs, 13

Gunshot

3500 Adams St.

What happened: Rita Childs was one of five people and an unborn child shot to death Jan. 24 at a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street.

Disposition: Raymond Childs III, then 17, was charged with six counts of murder in the killings on Adams Street.

Jan. 24

Kiara "Kiki" Hawkins, 19

Gunshot

3500 block of Adams Street

What happened: Kiara "Kiki" Hawkins was one of five people and an unborn child shot to death Jan. 24 at a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street.

Disposition: Raymond Childs III, then 17, was charged with six counts of murder in the killings on Adams Street.

Jan. 24

Baby boy Hawkins, 0

Gunshot

3500 block of Adams Street

What happened: Baby boy Hawkins died in the womb of his mother, Kiara Hawkins, who was shot to death Jan. 24 at a home in the 3500 block of Adams Street.

Disposition: Raymond Childs III, then 17, was charged with six counts of murder in the killings on Adams Street.

Jan. 24 (died Feb. 14)

Jesus Medrano, 23

Gunshot

7000 block of Graham Road

What happened: Jesus Medrano was found shot in the head about 2 a.m. Jan. 24 in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant, according to police. He died three weeks later on Feb. 14. According to court documents, Medrano was in the drive-through line when he argued with four women inside a Honda Fit passenger car. Medrano at one point may have bumped the Honda with his Dodge Avenger. Medrano is seen on security video getting out of his vehicle and knocking the passenger-side mirror off of the Honda, court documents say. A woman in the Honda opened the front passenger door and shot Medrano, prosecutors say.

Disposition: Marion County prosecutors charged Imane Renai McRae, 22, with attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter in Medrano's death. Her jury trail was scheduled for Oct. 4.

Jan. 25

Derell Brown, 25

Gunshot

11000 block of Redskin Place

What happened: Derell Brown was found shot shortly after 2 a.m. Jan. 25 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Redskin Place. He died at an area hospital.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 25

Bradley Dunaway, 1

Trauma

7100 block of Kingswood Court

What happened: Bradley Dunaway, 16 months old, was taken at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital on Jan. 25 and died there on Jan. 29. Doctors said Bradley suffered significant trauma to his brain that was caused by abuse.

Disposition: Carl Hensley, the boyfriend of Bradley's mother, was charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and aggravated battery.

Jan. 29

James Goliday Jr., 46

Gunshot

4000 block of Stratford Avenue

What happened: James Goliday was fatally shot about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 4000 block of Stratford Court, near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Disposition: Unsolved

Jan. 30

Karen Galvez Hernandez, 24

Gunshot

6800 block of Mimosa Lane

What happened: Karen Galvez Hernandez was found shot to death on Jan. 30 in the 6800 block of Mimosa Lane.

Disposition: Gabriel Galvez Roblero fled to Arkansas, where he was later arrested and charged with Galvez Hernandez's murder.

