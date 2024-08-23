Bride receives wedding dress after Gretchen's Bridal Gallery closure

INDIANAPOLIS — A bride-to-be now has her dream dress in her possession after weeks of uncertainty following the closure of a northeast side bridal gallery.

WRTV reported in July about the closure of Gretchen's Bridal Gallery on 82nd Street.

At the time, Emma Randall, who is planning her 2025 wedding, told WRTV'S Nicole Griffin she found out about the closure from Google.

WATCH | Indy bridal shop closes unexpectedly leaving brides-to-be with questions

Indy bridal shop closes unexpectedly leaving brides-to-be with questions

"So, I go on their website and everything is just deleted and my heart sank to my stomach," Randall said in July.

This week, Randall received a notice she was named as a creditor or potential creditor in a Chapter 13 Bankruptcy filing for one of the bridal store's owners.

After learning of the closure in July, local bridal stores stepped in to help brides impacted, including The Wedding Studios and Sophia's Bridal. Emma credits their help for the arrival of her dress on August 1.

WRTV

"They helped find the private designer and was able to get me in contact with her," Randall said. "Because of that, I was able to ask my designer where the dress was and she gave me clarity that it would be coming in the mail."

To help other brides, Randall created a Facebook group called Brides that Gretchen’s Bridal Abandoned.

Many of the brides on the page, Randall says, aren't as fortunate as she is. One bride posted on August 22 that she just found out about the closure.

WRTV

Randall and other brides have been in contact with the Indiana Attorney General's Office.

WRTV has followed back up with the AG's office to see what is being done to help impacted brides and to find out how many complaints have been filed.

Previously, WRTV had called Gretchen's Bridal Gallery, but the call doesn't go through.

WRTV

Gretchen's Bridal Gallery's website and social media pages are also no longer active.

Records WRTV found from the Indiana Secretary of State's Office shows the business is registered to Joe Reynolds and Gretchen LaShell.

WRTV went to the address in Zionsville listed on those state records. The homeowner says Joe and Gretchen are the previous residents.

PREVIOUS | Local bridal stores helping brides impacted by Gretchen's Bridal Gallery closure (wrtv.com)

She says they continue to use her address despite her moving into her Zionsville home several years ago.

The Wedding Studios, located in Carmel and Greenwood, say they are available to any bride that needs help.

They can be reached at 317.515.8294 or by email at adrienne@theweddingstudios.net.

Sophia's Bridal is also available to help, and can be reached at (317) 222-5465.