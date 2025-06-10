Bridging the math opportunity gap: Exponentia Prime Academy's summer camp empowers black and brown students

INDIANAPOLIS — Step inside Exponentia Prime Academy, where it certainly doesn’t seem like school’s out for summer. These students are hard at work.

“We do tests, but they don't get graded,” 3rd grader Sean Johnson said.

Indeed, it’s math camp—of course, there are no real grades. But there is real learning happening here.

"We've been learning about the power of twos, fractions, multiplication, and long division," 5th grader Carine Mugwaneza said.

This camp offers students the opportunity to challenge themselves in the STEM field.

“I am learning a lot of new math I didn’t learn in second grade,” said Johnson.

That’s what this is all about—to show these students they can do these types of things.

Frederick Jenkins, a fifth-grade math teacher and camp instructor, emphasized the importance of the program.

“It's an opportunity for them to push past the norm. A lot of lower-income families don’t have access to robotics programs, engineering programs, or advanced math programs that encourage our students to strive for more,” Jenkins said.

Priya Jones, a rising sophomore at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School and a camp volunteer, is happy to help instill confidence in the campers.

“It’s really important to get communities such as these into math and just getting them situated within this subject,” she said.

Exponentia Prime's whole mission is to bridge the gap for Black and Brown students so they can have equal opportunities in education.

“It's really amazing to see them grow—from maybe even crying about one problem to feeling super confident and saying, ‘I got it,’” Jones said.

The hope is that offering rigorous math instruction will give these students an upper hand when they face standardized tests.

“If we don't put that in front of them early, they won't have the opportunity to learn and grow in college,” Jenkins reiterated.

Exponentia recognizes the systemic barriers and biases that prevent too many Black and Brown students from pursuing advanced coursework and careers in STEM fields. The initiative aims to show kids like these that it’s possible.

“I kinda want to be a teacher,” shared Carine Mugwaneza, a fourth grader, while Sean Johnson added, “I want to be an astronaut.”

At the camp, the engaging and educational activities are not just fun but meaningful, reinforcing essential skills. “Because it’s fun and you learn new stuff,” Sean summed up.

In addition to rigorous math instruction, the camp also enriches students' understanding of their history. Educators are teaching young scholars about notable historical minority figures who made significant contributions to STEM fields, like Willa Brown and the Tuskegee Airmen.

This connection helps students see the potential for their own futures and the legacy of excellence they can carry forward.