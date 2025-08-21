Brightlane Learning expands to all IPS high schools, supporting students experiencing housing instability

INDIANAPOLIS — A tutoring and mentorship program designed to support students experiencing homelessness or housing instability is expanding to more high schools across Indianapolis.

Brightlane Learning will now be available in all IPS high schools. The expansion comes as Indiana students face a surge in needs, and the number of students experiencing housing instability continues to rise.

“We see almost 800 students a year, ranging between kindergarten and 12th grade," Kelly Coker, Chief Executive Officer for Brightlane Learning, said.

All of those students are experiencing either homelessness or housing instability. The variety of experiences is something Jen Meeks, Education Director for Brightlane Learning, said they see a lot of.

“It’s not just the kiddos who are living in shelters or living in hotels and motels," she said. "It’s kiddos who are doubled up, living with families and friends due to economic hardship.”

That instability often leads to issues in school.

"The dropout rate is higher. Attendance is lower," Coker said.

Brightlane Learning is meant to help. The program provides one-on-one and small group support at no cost for students.

“We really try to provide that additional support that students need to experience academic success while they’re in the midst of those circumstances," Coker explained.

The goal is to help them succeed.

“They have a lot of trauma going on at home or just obstacles to overcome," Meeks said. "But we become a safe place for them.”

Through the expansion to high schools, Brightlane Learning will now serve students across the full K–12 spectrum within IPS. That means even more students can take advantage.

“To have more trusted adults and mentors in our space is going to work wonders for students," Chris Speckman, IPS Writing Center Coordinator, emphasized.

Those who work with these students every day know how much that kind of support can help.

“We're making those connections where students feel like they're like they're finding people, they're finding role models, they're finding mentors," Speckman said. "They feel comfortable enough that they start to open up.”

"We've been able to grow with families, help them through challenging times, and still be a stable part of their life," Meeks said.

Brightlane Learning is asking for volunteers for the current school year. No teaching experience is required, and volunteers will receive comprehensive training and ongoing support from Brightlane staff throughout the process.

To learn more or sign up to volunteer, you can visit Brightlane Learning's website here.