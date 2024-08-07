Broad Ripple businesses are benefitting from collaboration with IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS —Business owners in Broad Ripple say working with IMPD has helped to tackle crime in the area.

“We just went through a massive open-heart surgery, and we are ready to be back stronger than ever,” Michael Cranfill, Owner of The Quarter and Cholita said.

About 18 months to two years ago, bar owners, The Broad Ripple Village Association, and IMPD started monthly meetings to not only find solutions for the rise in crime, but also to repair the neighborhood's image.

“I do believe that we are setting an example for the rest of Indianapolis with the collaboration that’s being done,” IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas told WRTV.

This came after multiple shootings and other violent incidents in about a two-year span.

“I am $350,000 out of my savings account to keep my business open that’s tied to right after the violence started,” Patrick Sparks, Brick House Dueling Piano Bar owner said.

Business owners alike agree the partnership with IMPD has helped revamped the vibrant image that may have once been lost.

“We have tried to curtail and do things to make it as safe as possible to come back to Broad Ripple and feel safe here at night,” Sparks concluded.