1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at Broad Ripple bar

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting inside a Broad Ripple bar left one person dead and five people wounded early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis metro police, at 1:22 a.m. officers directly in front of the 808 block of Broad Ripple Avenue reported shots fired inside the business and requested additional officers to the scene.

IMPD said at least ten officers were working in the area at the time.

Inside the business, a bar known as Landsharks, officers located five male victims with gunshot injuries.

All victims were transported to the hospital. A sixth male victim self-transported to the hospital.

One of the six people shot died at the hospital, police said.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov

During a press release, IMPD North District Commander, Matthew Thomas said crimes are statistically low in Broad Ripple.

"We work very hard with our business owners through regular meetings, our community leaders, to make sure its safe. But it's acts like this, where you have one person making a very poor decision that impacts this close-knit community," Commander Thomas said.

Three people were shot on the avenue last summer. IMPD and the Broad Ripple Village Association responded to safety concerns by adding extra security measures.

Parking lots closed early, bars closed at 1 a.m., and extra cameras and lights were added to the streets. Many of the changes remained in place.

The BRVA made the following statement following this most recent shooting: