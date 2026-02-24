Brownsburg approves Hawks Landing subdivision despite resident opposition

BROWNSBURG — The Brownsburg Advisory Plan Commission has approved the proposal to build a 100-home subdivision at the corner of Green Street and Acre Lane.

The proposal was approved in a 6-1 vote despite months of community pushback over the Hawks Landing development.

The vote came after a two-hour public hearing with dozens of residents present in opposition, voicing concerns about increased traffic on surrounding roads, safety issues in nearby neighborhoods, and the potential impact on Oinking Acres Farm and Sanctuary — an animal sanctuary bordering the development site.

The commission first took up the Hawks Landing proposal in October, when more than 100 neighbors packed the meeting in opposition. The APC voted unanimously at that time to delay the hearing, citing an outdated traffic study as a key concern. Neighbors also gathered a petition against the development, hoping to stop the sale of the land — which is owned by Connection Pointe Christian Church.

The approval comes with two stipulations that must be met: lots on the west edge of the development must align with lot lines along Windridge Way, and all corner lots must be a minimum of 11,250 square feet.

As for what's next, the Brownsburg Development Services Department must review the development plan, and construction plans must be stamped by the director before any work can begin.