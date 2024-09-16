Brownsburg teen continues love for sport in wake of cancer diagnosis

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — For Brownsburg teen Joey Sanson, baseball is more than a game — it's everything.

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Indianapolis' Riley Hospital for Children handles 76% of new pediatric cancer diagnoses in Indiana.

Sanson's world completely changed months ago when he noticed a sizable lump on his cheek. After one misdiagnosis, doctors at Riley discovered a cancerous tumor.

The diagnosis was devastating, but Sanson remained determined to stay on the field.

“There are a few pieces of bad news you can ever get about your child, and this is one of them,” Sanson's mother, Brooke Plunkett, said. "I think being able to continue to play baseball through this is what helped keep him strong."

This weekend, Sanson was honored for his resilience by the Indianapolis Indians, who invited him to throw the first pitch.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the MLB, and even just throwing a pitch, it's so cool,” Sanson said.

Sanson still has six months of maintenance chemotherapy but he hopes his passion for baseball inspires others to keep fighting.

"I feel like it shows people, no matter what they are going through, they can always get through. And there's always something better, always to look forward to," he said.

"Very proud," his parents said. "He’s shown so much strength and resilience."