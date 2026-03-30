INDIANAPOLIS — While many trees across central Indiana remain bare, a closer look reveals spring unfolding in bursts, cherry blossoms, budding branches and wildflowers, shifting day by day with Indiana's unpredictable forecast.

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Buds, blooms, and wildflowers: Indiana's first signs of spring are showing

"If you're trying to figure out what the spring is going to look like, it's going to be very similar to a lot of other springs in Indiana, which is unpredictable," said Carrie Tauscher, the Arboretum Director at Crown Hill Foundation.

"Just know that every week there's going to be something different in and around your landscape, in your neighborhood, and on the street that you live on that's going to be a little different," Tauscher continued.

Some trees are slowly starting to bud and bloom.

Notably, this week in Indianapolis, the 52 cherry blossom trees lining White River State Park are in full bloom.

"I saw the blossoms on a popular Instagram page, and I always wanted to see it in D.C., but it's happening here," explained Laures Dockery, one of the many visitors to White River State Park.

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Several cherry blossom visitors were taking photos with or of the trees.

"It's very full and beautiful," Dockery continued. "It's nice when the sun's peeking out. We had a little picnic out here."

The trees were gifted to Indianapolis in 2016, but they do not bloom the same every year.

"We're early on this year," explained John Moton, Executive Director of White River State Park. "In the past, we've had issues where they haven't bloomed."

Moton said it was lucky that the trees are in full bloom ahead of Indianapolis hosting the Final Four.

For those looking for the trees, cross the Old Washington Street Bridge (close to the White River State Park Visitor Center). The trees are nestled between the White River and the Indianapolis Zoo.

As long as it doesn't get too rainy or windy at the end of this week, visitors still should be able to see the cherry blossoms during the first weekend of April, but Moton says to visit as soon as you can.

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"You've got to come when it's here," Moton said. "Here they are, ready to go."

Moton also says the crowds to see the blossoms this year have been bigger than in the past.

Other trees across Central Indiana aren't quite to this stage just yet.

"We've had these really warm spikes in the weather patterns. We as humans believe spring is here," Tauscher explained. "The trees are going to be more of a temperature increase trend that they're tracking. They're not going, 'Oh, it's 80, I must have leaves today.'"

Crown Hill Cemetery is a Level II Arboretum. Visitors here can see over 100 types of trees, and they are encouraged to stop by for a walk or jog on their own or visit for a weekend tree tour. There will also be a week of tree giveaways the week of Arbor Day.

Tauscher manages the trees at Crown Hill, so she is constantly checking which ones are budding and which are still asleep.

Trees depend more on soil temperature than air temperature.

"They're waiting for the soil to reach a certain temperature for a certain amount of time, and then they're going to be bringing water up through their vascular system, drawing it up through the roots into the vascular system, and that's what's going to cause the buds to erupt and either grow into leaves or flowers," Tauscher said.

Even though it's been mostly warm this spring, a few cold days have stopped some trees.

"The magnolias that are non-native, they have already bloomed, and they got absolutely battered by the frost, so we will not have those light pink, huge-flowered magnolias this season," Tauscher shared. "They kind of turned to mush."

If you want to see signs of spring, you don't need to wait until more trees begin to bud and bloom.

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"This is typically the very first wildflower, it's called harbinger of spring," said Elizabeth Mabee, Director of Science and Stewardship with The Nature Conservancy of Indiana, while taking a hike through the woods.

Before the tree canopy develops in spring, the forest floor is full of ephemerals.

These wildflowers rely on the sunshine, provided simply from the lack of tree leaves overhead. They typically form in March and last through mid-April.

"These plants, their job is to emerge before the leaves come out on the trees. They're kind of the earliest pollen source for insects, like our bees," Mabee explained.

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Mabee pointed out wildflowers like spring beauty, violet, and trout lily during her hike. She also pointed out the number of insects, including bees, that buzzed around the forest floor.

"There's something really special about going for a walk in the woods in March," Mabee continued. "You're going to see some things kind of winding down, and you're going to see some things starting to really express themselves."

With ever-changing weather conditions, Tauscher, Moton and Mabee encourage Hoosiers to get outdoors and notice the plants that are flowering in that specific moment, as they change a bit each day, too.

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