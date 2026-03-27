INDIANAPOLIS — Businesses in Downtown Indianapolis are gearing up for thousands of fans to flood the city for Final Four weekend.

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Businesses gear up for thousands of customers during Final Four weekend

Business managers said they are fully staffed, fully stocked and ready to take on the action.

Crews are out all over Indianapolis hanging up banners, setting up stages and clearing off streets to make this year’s Final Four one to remember.

This will be the ninth Final Four that Indy is hosting.

Dan Gliot with the Indiana Sports Corp said this year is expected to be the biggest and busiest one yet, bringing in around $400 million.

“We're also hosting the Division 2 and Division 3 national championship games along with the NIT Semifinals and Finals. Those will be happening at Gainbridge and Hinkle on Thursday. We're crowning four champions over the same weekend, and we're really expecting that to bring a lot of national buzz,” said Gliot.

With more than 70,000 visitors expected, businesses say they are ready for lines to wrap around every corner as early as Thursday.

Brent Drescher, general manager of The District Tap, said big events bring in the big bucks.

“We try to beat our previous record in sales every time we get something in town, so that's always a goal. We love those events coming to town. It's really beneficial for us and the city," said Drescher.

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Popular restaurants like Harry and Izzy’s are also anticipating at least 1800 to 2000 customers a day during Final Four weekend.

“We are definitely preparing, getting all the vendors lined up, all of the extra linen, food orders, things like that, ready to go. It is going to be incredibly busy,” said Justin Emery, the general manager at Harry and Izzy’s Restaurant.

Gliot said the Final Four weekend will shine a spotlight on all the communities and businesses that make Indianapolis special.

“It’s not just about the sports and what's happening on the field or what's happening on the scoreboard and who's going to cut down the nets this weekend. It's really about uplifting our city in so many different ways,” said Gliot.

For a complete schedule of games, click here.