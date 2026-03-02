Contact Annabelle:

annabelle.kinney@wrtv.com

—

Annabelle Kinney joined the WRTV team in February 2026 as a multimedia journalist. She is from Memphis, Tennessee.

Annabelle graduated from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor emphasis in Spanish. Before moving to the Circle City, she was a Multimedia Journalist at WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Virginia. She reported on a variety of topics, including coverage of communities recovering after Hurricane Helene, local elections and issues regarding the environment.

When she is not working, Annabelle loves watching college football, traveling, and trying Indy’s local restaurants. She is very excited to become a part of the community in central Indiana.

If you would have a story idea or if you want to just say hello, email Annabelle at annabelle.kinney@wrtv.com.