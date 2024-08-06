Businesses hope to cash in on completion of the I-69 Project

INDIANAPOLIS — After years on construction, the I-69 extension is finally opening to traffic.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the

I-69/I-465 interchange will officially open on the southwest side of Indianapolis on Tuesday, Aug, 6.

INDOT estimates the completed project will generate an economic impact of at least four billion dollars.

“We are excited to see an influx of golfers come from all over the city,” said Nic Barkley, one of the owners of Bluff Creek Golf Course.

The course sits near State Road 144 and State Road 37.

WRTV

“I think the more traffic that comes around here the more visible I’ll be to people that may not have known I’ve been here because I’m kinda tucked in the back a little bit,” Angela Beals, the owner of Angela’s Groom Room said.

WRTV

The project eliminated 14 traffic signals while adding ten extra interstate access points. “I think people will notice it more and notice the other businesses as well,” Beals added.

Another big benefit of the finish line project — INDOT expects 1,300 fewer crashes in the region each year, and drivers will save about 11 minutes off their commute from Martinsville to Indianapolis.