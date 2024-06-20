Butler looking to make bachelor's degrees more attainable through new program

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program at Butler University in Indianapolis is looking to help the nearly 900,000 Hoosiers who have some college credits but no bachelor degree.

This week, Butler announced the launch of an online Bachelor's Degree completion program for adults.

Stephanie Hinshaw is the inaugural Executive Director of the Butler University Transformation Lab, which focuses on new initiatives at the University.

She says the program can change the trajectory of many lives.

“It's especially designed for people who have an associate's degree or 60 college credits or more to be able to come back and finish what they started,” she shared.

The new education initiative will provide students with a Bachelor of Organizational Leadership and is set to last 18 to 24 months.

The online completion program also will allow applicants to request additional credit for prior learning like work or military experience.

“A lot of our students are adult workers that have been in leadership positions and or have different certifications,” shared Hinshaw. “That counts as learning and we want to make sure that we really are looking at the whole student and their whole academic portfolio.”

Hinshaw hopes that the program attracts adults who need a more flexible school schedule.

“We've created this program in a way that's online,” Hinshaw explained. “We have wraparound student support services, financial aid available for those who qualify. And most importantly, we offer a direct pathway.”

Click here for more information on the program and how to apply.