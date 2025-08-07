Butler University launching new undergraduate engineering program to address rising need for engineers

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether it's in construction, manufacturing, technology or various other industries, the need for engineers across the country is large. In Indiana, that need is even more pressing.

To address this issue, Butler University is launching a new engineering program. The university's goal is to bridge the gap between available jobs and qualified applicants as soon as possible.

Recent data from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Indiana reveals that over 50% of engineering firms in Indiana struggle to find qualified talent.

"There’s a large gap," Jeff Carvell, the new Department Chair for Engineering at Butler University, emphasized.

It's a statewide problem. One that is only continuing to grow.

"There are thousands and thousands of more jobs in engineering over the next five to ten years that are going to be added, beyond what is already here," Carvell said.

This demand spans various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, and even the life sciences.

Jay Howard, Interim Provost at Butler University, shared that the university had been in long discussions with various companies when coming up with this new engineering program

“We heard from them again and again about their need for engineers of various types," he stated.

That was one reason why the university wanted to launch it as soon as they could.

“We think we can deliver engineering in a unique way," Howard said. "An engineering program that is high-quality engineering but also provides those kinds of liberal arts skills.”

Carvell knows that combination firsthand. He graduated from Butler University's Engineering Dual Diversity program back in 2006.

“I myself came from Chicago. I came here 25 years ago and never left," he said.

He expressed pride at his alma mater's commitment to retaining students in the region.

"Butler University is the largest in the region to bring students in and keep them in central Indiana," Carvell said.

That's not easy to do. ACEC Indiana indicates that more than half of engineering students at Indiana colleges come from out of state, and they are less likely to remain in the state after graduation.

Carvell remains hopeful that the new program will do the same.

"Butler University is going to continue that and do that with engineering," he stated.

The inaugural class of the engineering program at Butler University is set to begin in the fall of 2026.